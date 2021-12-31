ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremer County, IA

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2020-12-31 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Significant Storm and...

alerts.weather.gov

