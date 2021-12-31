ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Top 10 Georgia health care stories of 2021

By Andy Miller | Georgia Health News
Close to 20,000 new Covid cases (including positives from antigen tests) were reported in Georgia on the last Wednesday of 2021, as new daily state records were being set. On the state virus map, metro Atlanta was covered by a deep, dangerous red color, signifying high rates of infection.

People were scrambling to get Covid tests, and many were forced to reconsider their New Year’s plans. Six hospital systems in the metro Atlanta area jointly announced Wednesday that had experienced 100 to 200 percent increases in Covid hospitalizations in the past eight days, with the vast majority of inpatients being unvaccinated.

Almost two years into the pandemic, Covid continued to dominate headlines . . . and it dominates our list of the Top 10 Georgia health care stories of 2021.

Vaccines became a key weapon. Matching the startling speed of Covid vaccine development, drug makers produced and shipped millions of doses to the nation in 2021. Georgians from the outset began getting in line for shots, and research showed that vaccinated people had a much better chance of escaping hospitalization and death. Yet at the end of the year, just barely over 50 percent of Georgians were fully vaccinated, even as booster shots were being given to increase immunity.

The virus adapted . After the first months of the pandemic, variants of Covid began to emerge, highlighting the disease’s complexity. Georgia suffered through a deadly surge driven by the Delta variant. As that subsided, a new variant, Omicron, emerged toward the end of the year. Omicron helped fuel a daily record of Covid cases being reported, both in the U.S. and in Georgia. Hospitals again were seeing their number of virus patients increase.

Covid created more health worker shortages. Nursing staffs in hospitals shrank as RNs left for less perilous work environments and even retired. Hospitals began offering unprecedented bonuses to attract nurses. Covid also forced shortages of caregivers for people with disabilities getting home care. And state-run psychiatric hospitals faced alarming shortages of employees.

Kemp waivers ran into trouble. After the Biden administration took office, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began questioning the work requirements in Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal for increasing Medicaid enrollment in Georgia. Then, shortly before Christmas, the agency rejected those eligibility restrictions. Meanwhile, CMS also asked tough questions about the GOP governor’s other waiver request, to replace healthcare.gov with an insurance portal privately run by insurers and brokers.

ACA marketplace enrollment soared. Federal health officials announced record enrollment in government-affiliated marketplaces that let people buy health coverage. That high mark that was partly fueled by jumps in sign-ups in Georgia and the 11 other states that had not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Georgia reported a record 653,000 enrollees, as the number of insurance options increased, buttressed by more help from ACA counselors (“navigators”) and enhanced discounts for some marketplace customers.

Abrams entered gubernatorial race. Democrat Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018, announced she was running for governor again in 2022. With Abrams’ advocacy of Medicaid expansion and other policies that Gov. Kemp and his GOP allies have rejected, this signaled that health care could be a pivotal issue in the contest.

Expired contracts and frustrated customers. More contracts between giant insurers and hospital systems nationally were being severed without a renewal agreement, and those disruptions played out in Georgia as well. Wellstar’s contract with UnitedHealthcare ended in October, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield was heading for a Jan. 1 breakup with Northside Hospital.

Rural health problems persisted. Extra Covid funding helped stave off closures of rural hospitals across the nation, but there were many pockets in Georgia where medical services remained scarce. Some communities began looking to establish stand-alone rural emergency hospitals to fill the holes left by shuttered hospitals.

Hospital consolidation resumed. Piedmont Healthcare added four Georgia hospitals, buying them from HCA. Piedmont also began closing in on University Hospital in Augusta. Meanwhile, in Rome, Atrium Health took over Floyd Medical Center, while AdventHealth acquired Redmond Regional Medical Center. Such moves added bargaining clout to hospital systems seeking higher reimbursements from health insurers.

Pieces of slag containing lead in westside Atlanta yard (Georgia Health News)

EPA widened probe of lead in Atlanta soil. The federal EPA expanded its investigation of a large swath of the low-income English Avenue neighborhood for lead in the soil. Meanwhile, a Georgia House study committee produced a series of recommendations to beef up state law aimed at protecting people from lead poisoning.

Monkeypox scare hit Georgia. Public Health officials reported that 43 people in Georgia were monitored in July for monkeypox. They had been exposed to an air traveler infected with the rare disease while the person was flying from Nigeria to Atlanta and then to Dallas. None of the Georgians turned out to be infected. Monkeypox originates in various wild animals, not only monkeys, and can be transmitted if a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, an infected person or contaminated materials.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The top Georgia political stories of 2021: Chaos, conflict and new campaigns

There’s a famous Lenin quote that always comes to mind during the busiest of times: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.”. Those who thought 2021 might give us a respite from the world-changing drama in Georgia were mistaken. I wrote last year of a tapestry of chaos, conflict and campaigning that’s still unfinished. This year, you can spin even more drama into the mix.
GEORGIA STATE
Williamson Source

American Health Partners Honors Health Care Workers

American Health Partners, a Franklin, Tennessee-based company that provides a wide range of health care services recently honored 50 employees for their dedication to providing high quality health care and outstanding service over the past year. The fourth annual Star Awards ceremony was hosted by the company’s leadership team at the Hilton Franklin Cool Springs and included a performance by renowned songwriters Tony Arata and Leslie Satcher.
FRANKLIN, TN
KevinMD.com

The goal of health care is in peril

As an emergency department medical director and physician, a busy emergency department can be a thing of beauty to me. We work hard to set up systems that will provide the care our patients need. Despite our best efforts, almost daily, variables occur that throw the system into chaos and lead to inefficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic unveiled and exacerbated many challenges that affect our ability to provide the best care for our patients. Those issues are real and must be addressed. What I aim to do in this text is to outline what we face as health care professionals, then discuss solutions that could be introduced based on the theories of operations management as well as managerial accounting.
HEALTH SERVICES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Patel: The faceless future of health care

As a medical student, I have a mental checklist of things I make sure to bring with me to the hospital: pen and paper, stethoscope, school ID, and as of late — a face mask. It has taken quite some time getting used to, but the face mask made its special debut at the start of the pandemic in clinics and hospitals around the country, and it has been here to stay ever since.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge

Georgia is throwing money and manpower at the latest surge in coronavirus. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the state will spend $100 million to put up to 1,000 additional health-care workers on the job battling the spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. Up to 200 Georgia National Guard troops also will […] The post Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Women Who Lead: Health Care

This month, we spotlight women in health care. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital archive, and People on the Move leads database download. Book of...
HEALTH SERVICES
healio.com

Year in review: Disparities in health care

Throughout 2021, Healio has covered research concerning the short- and long-term health effects caused by a lack of diversity in clinical trials and disparities in health care overall. However, this year’s research also revealed different strategies that may reduce health care disparities related to race, ethnicity and income status.
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Post

Distinguished persons of 2021: The great untold health-care success story

When it comes to health-care success stories of 2021, it is understandable that most have revolved around the development of multiple coronavirus vaccines, boosters and treatments to combat the pandemic. Certainly, the lightning speed with which free vaccines and boosters were rolled out to hundreds of millions of people is worth celebrating.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a ‘giant’ in Georgia politics, dies at 76

While bitter partisanship and fierce ideological battles may define today’s political landscape, former Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson had two categories for people: friends and future friends. Isakson, a statesman beloved by Republicans and respected by Democrats, champion of veteran’s affairs and public servant for more than four decades, died in his sleep overnight Sunday at […] The post Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a ‘giant’ in Georgia politics, dies at 76 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
The Intercept

America’s Frontline Doctors Plans to Open Clinics as California Medical Board Investigates Founder

America’s Frontline Doctors, an organization that has been widely criticized for spreading false information about Covid-19 vaccines and advocating for potentially dangerous replacements, is expanding. According to a newsletter the group sent to its supporters last week, “AFLDS is opening its first medical clinic in the coming months, with many more planned shortly after.” The email includes a link to forms that can be filled out by doctors and nurses who want to work with AFLDS, and pharmacists who want to fill prescriptions for unproven Covid-19 medications, so they can become part of the AFLDS network.
HEALTH SERVICES
Citrus County Chronicle

2021 health care highlights

The virus and its variants claimed at least 839 county residents since its onset. As of Dec. 28th 21,035 county residents have been infected. The latest data is likely greater because Florida was slow in reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Christmas week. At the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WebMD

Some Hospitals Drop Worker Vaccine Mandates

Dec. 15, 2021 -- Some of the largest hospital groups in the U.S. have dropped COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff after a federal judge temporarily stopped the Biden administration mandate for health care workers. AdventHealth, the Cleveland Clinic, HCA Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare said they canceled the requirements...
HEALTH
