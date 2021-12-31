ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Publisher's Notebook: Astorians display resilience in 2021

By Kari Borgen The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stm3Z_0dZjn6fE00
Buy Now Astoria High School students and guests sat socially distanced on the field at graduation, following coronavirus restrictions. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Last Dec. 31, we looked forward to putting a chaotic 2020 behind us. Few expected that we were in for at least another full year of pandemic disruption.

Throughout 2021, there were business and employment challenges, events canceled or held online, schools, churches and community organizations meeting haphazardly or by video. There was a lot of guessing and uncertainty nearly every day wondering what variant or business challenge would arise next.

It’s no wonder we’re all weary. And wary.

Yet, one word continues to repeat in conversations with business and community leaders.

Resilience.

In 2021, our schools provided in-class learning, school sports and activities. Graduations for the Class of 2021 took place in person.

While hiring workers remained a challenge, businesses resumed serving customers. Lots of customers. Tourists flocked to the North Coast for well-earned vacations from work from home, school from home, 24-7 at home. Despite the pandemic, new businesses have set up shop, expanded and changed locations.

Councils and commissions moved plans for community improvement forward, even if it was via Zoom meetings. American Rescue Plan funds, infrastructure and cultural grants and local taxing districts have provided millions of dollars in new project funding to local governments.

Volunteers staffed vaccine events, hosted fundraising events for nonprofits and cleaned up parks and beaches.

Debate swirled in public meetings, social media and letters to the editor around land use for hotels, housing, public services and parks.

The Astorian has reported on all of it during the past year.

Reporters shined a light on the issues and challenges related to homelessness, child care, mental health, affordable housing and livability on the North Coast.

Elected representatives and government officials were asked about how funds were spent, plans were being made and information was — or was not — being provided to the public.

What we have learned about resilience is that it’s driven by purpose. A drive to make something better.

Although the newspaper has had challenges in 2021 with finding employees and shifting many of them to work from home, our readership continues to grow. Our subscriptions have grown 3% over last year, and readers picking up print copies in stores or on racks has remained constant. Readers care about knowing what is happening in their communities.

At its heart, The Astorian’s resilience comes from a nearly 150-year history of making our community better by connecting readers to their neighbors and communities. Our purpose, the thing that drives us and makes us resilient, is to help our readers become better-informed, smarter and our community stronger.

We enter 2022 with plans to cover upcoming elections and still follow the pandemic and related restrictions, of course. But we are looking forward to telling stories about local residents showing us resilience and purpose, and continuing to explore unsolved issues impacting us on the North Coast like affordable housing, child care, livability and mental health.

We strive to continually add more value to your subscription — in print or online.

If there are things you’d like to see in 2022, I’d love to hear from you. You can reach me at kborgen@dailyastorian.com or 503-325-4955.

Comments / 0

Related
northfortynews

Publisher’s Letter: Forget Year-End Resolutions!

Ever wonder why New Year’s Resolutions so often fail?. It’s because they are often of a punishing nature consisting of things we “wish” we wanted to do — whereas in reality, WE DON’T WANT TO DO. Gyms can sell far more memberships than their...
antigotimes.com

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

New Year’s was originally celebrated by the Babylonians in 4000 BCE. The Roman Emperor Julius Caesar made it official in 46 BCE. As background, the month of January was named after Janus the Roman god who had two faces – one looking backward and the other looking forward. Julius thought the New Year should be celebrated in January since Janus was also the god of doors and gates which metaphorically could mean opening up the “door or gate” to another year.
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

Older women in rural areas ‘not motivated by money to work’

Women in their mid-40s to 60s living in rural Ireland are not motivated to continue working into older age by money, but instead by their life purpose and for social connection, a study had found.The qualitative study of 25 women aged 45 to 65 in Connemara, Co Galway, was carried out by NUI Galway and led by the Whitaker Institute to look at the financial reasons to work later in life using constructivist grounded theory.If found that ‘mid-life’ women, even if in lower paid, precarious work or in poorer health, may choose to continue working into older age for reasons...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Land Use#Homelessness#Astorians#American Rescue Plan
Oregon Capital Chronicle

The country is enduring an ‘infodemic’ but it can be treated with more trusted information

As the anniversary approaches of the Jan. 6th storming of the nation’s Capitol, and as the omicron-related spike in Covid cases spreads nationwide, we will be hearing a lot in the coming weeks about disinformation. Mounting evidence suggests that disinformation played a critical role in both the ongoing pandemic and in ongoing support among some […] The post The country is enduring an ‘infodemic’ but it can be treated with more trusted information appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alleynews.org

Alley Annual Report – It Belongs To You!

2021 was a year of activity and evolution for the alley Editorial Leadership Committee. Highlights were – Welcoming new volunteers Tina Monje, Vivi Grieco, Laura Hulscher. Continuing our in-depth, local pandemic coverage through the summer and into the transition back to in-person school. Covering the Ward 6 and 9 CIty...
ADVOCACY
travelblog.org

Resilient Women’s Organization

More than 34%!o(MISSING)f girls are married before their 18th birthday every year in Uganda, 1 in 10 are married before turning 15 years old. There are warning signs that the rate of child marriage in the county is rising due to school closures, food insecurity, and economic uncertainty triggered by COVID-19. The founders of Resilient Women's Organization (Hope and Clare) grew up around poverty in the early 1990s when HIV/AIDS and children dropping out of school was the norm. Priority in receiving an education was given to boys over girls. They witnessed all their female peers dropping out of school as yearly as 10 years old and having babies after their first period. Poverty is a big driver of domestic violence and sexual gender-based violence since it limits girls and women from having equal access to resources and services, especially employment, education, and sexual and reproductive health rights.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
bluemountaineagle.com

Council discusses homeless shelter

Baker City Hall was packed with about 50 people turning out for a City Council work session Wednesday night, Dec. 29 on the topic of potentially opening a temporary warming shelter for homeless residents. Because it was a work session rather than a regular meeting, councilors couldn’t make any decisions,...
BAKER CITY, OR
foxbangor.com

Push for affordable housing solutions underway

STATEWIDE — As the affordable housing crisis in Maine rages on, a group of lawmakers and leaders are pushing for change. The Commission to Increase Housing Opportunities in Maine by Studying Zoning and Land Use Restrictions recently held its final meeting. The commission released a report on Wednesday in...
HOMELESS
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Paso Robles Daily News

Mayor discusses spaceport support

– Paso Robles Spaceport continues to receive support from individuals, businesses and agencies. The most recent example comes from REACH, an economic impact organization with a mission to increase economic prosperity on the Central Coast through big thinking, bold action and regional collaboration. REACH has already formed strong ties with Vandenberg Space Force Base and recognizes the value of having a potential horizontal launch facility in northern San Luis Obispo county.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Mountain Democrat

Area losing charm

A very historical section of Highway 49 is facing total destruction by reconstruction so that developers, various property owners and those who benefit from payola can enrich their pockets. Our illustrious supervisors will tell you that the area needs the tax base, low-income housing is mandated, that traffic and fire protection has already been studied and all requirements for safety etc have been assessed.
PLACERVILLE, CA
seemonterey.com

MONTEREY MEETINGS BLOG

As meeting planners set their sights on 2022 for meeting destinations, Monterey County, California, is set to draw new and returning visitors with an abundance of new tourism developments throughout the County. Now more...
tsln.com

Remember the R’s: Roots Key to Resilience

For Tri-State Livestock News, sixth in a 6-part online series763 words main story, 114 words sidebar. There’s a grazing line you shouldn’t cross to keep roots healthy. There’s a reason soil health specialists recommend you take a spade with you when you take a look at your pastures. The first reason is to see whether your soil has pore spaces that rapidly infiltrate and store rainwaters, or if it is compacted with a platy structure which slows water infiltration.
AGRICULTURE
castlepinesconnection.com

HomeAid builds new lives

HomeAid Colorado (HAC) is a local affiliate of HomeAid, a leading nonprofit developer of housing and programmatic facilities for those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness. HomeAid operates within a network of 19 affiliates in 13 states. Through a collaborative approach with home builders such as...
CASTLE PINES, CO
biltmorebeacon.com

Community Movers & Shakers

Tiffany Bradley, CNA, of AdventHealth Hendersonville’s nursing support team is the latest member to receive the organization’s Sunflower Award. Bradley works on the medical/surgical unit. Bradley is committed to providing compassionate care for all her patients. This above-and-beyond care was documented in her nomination. The nomination shared that...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
DanvilleSanRamon.com

Most-read 21 of 2021

If there’s one thing the past two years have taught us, it’s that even when the world stops, news doesn’t. In 2021, we began forging our way toward a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic with hope and optimism. As local governing bodies continued holding virtual...
DANVILLE, CA
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
104
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy