NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Powerball jackpot is $500 million dollars.
New Yorkers are buying their tickets in hopes of kicking off 2022 with a lot of extra cash.
As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, some pick Powerball numbers based on family birthdays. Not Aleta Sliwa.
“I just channel them,” Sliwa said.
“I do the auto pick. I don’t have her special abilities,” said her friend Jasmin Ho.
So what would they do with the money if they win?
“I’m taking her on a vacation,” Ho said.
“I’m going to invest immediately. I want to see it grow. I want to give it to all my friends. I want to...
