ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

Today in History for January 2nd

Highlights of Today in History: WV mine blast; JFK declares he's running for President; Japan captures Manila, Philippines during WWII; Lindbergh baby trial; Annie closes on Broadway. (Jan. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0b2ec20e5e1745029c25ff2c0e56b3bb.
INSTAGRAM
Daily Gate City

Belgium in U-turn on cinema and theater closures

Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The move was a victory for the culture sector, which said it was being unfairly targeted by the rules. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

Fireworks usher in New Year in several countries

Light shows and fireworks displays ushered in the New Year in Australia, New Zealand and North Korea amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrations were muted or cancelled in many countries due to a surging infections. (Dec. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
WORLD
Daily Gate City

AP photographers reflect on major 2021 stories

Associated Press photographers describe their experiences during a year marked by the pandemic, the impact of climate change, immigration, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the attack on the US Capitol. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
PHOTOGRAPHY
lasvegasadvisor.com

Question of the Day - 31 December 2021

Is the omicron variant having an impact on the New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas?. If the most contagious form of COVID-19 yet is putting a damper on the holidays in Las Vegas, you certainly can't tell by the crowds. Upwards of 300,000 people are predicted to be jamming the city this weekend and America's Party 2022, with fireworks by Grucci, has been in full swing most of the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS New York

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $500 Million

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Powerball jackpot is $500 million dollars. New Yorkers are buying their tickets in hopes of kicking off 2022 with a lot of extra cash. As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, some pick Powerball numbers based on family birthdays. Not Aleta Sliwa. “I just channel them,” Sliwa said. “I do the auto pick. I don’t have her special abilities,” said her friend Jasmin Ho. So what would they do with the money if they win? “I’m taking her on a vacation,” Ho said. “I’m going to invest immediately. I want to see it grow. I want to give it to all my friends. I want to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy