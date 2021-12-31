ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

IKEA set to hike prices

By Joshua Kirby
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lncVg_0dZjlP2800
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 10: Customers shop around at an IKEA store on June 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. The Labor Department reported that this May, consumer prices have accelerated at their fastest pace in nearly 13 years. The consumer price index, which represents energy, food, groceries, housing costs and sales across a broad spectrum of goods has risen 5% since 2020. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) By Brandon Bell/Getty Images
DOW JONES NEWSWIRES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gohDb_0dZjlP2800

Prices at IKEA International A/S are set to rise significantly, as its largest store operator is saying that rising supply costs will have to be partly passed on to consumers.

Ingka Group , the biggest owner and operator of IKEA stores, said Thursday that prices across the group will rise by around 9% on average, with variations depending on country and range, amid a global squeeze on supply chains and higher associated costs.

“IKEA continues to face significant transport and raw-material constraints driving up costs, with no anticipated break in the foreseeable future,” Ingka said, adding that disruptions are expected well into 2022. The largest cost increases relate to transportation and purchasing prices, and are particularly affecting North America and Europe, the company said.

“Unfortunately, now, for the first time since higher costs have begun to affect the global economy, we have to pass parts of those increased costs onto our customers,” Tolga Oncu, retail operations manager at Ingka’s core IKEA Retail division, said.

The company said that affordability remains a “cornerstone” of its approach, and that it keeps its gross margin as low as possible to this end. IKEA will continue to expand its lowest-priced ranges as a proportion of the total, with an ambition to have more than half of the product range be low-price, Ingka said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -1.14% slipped 1.14% to $3,334.34 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.16%. falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
MarketWatch

Singapore’s economy grew quicker than expected in fourth quarter

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly aided by robust growth in goods-producing industries and manufacturing. Gross domestic product expanded 5.9% in the October-to-December period from a year earlier, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.88% to $336.32 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $13.35 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.33% to $336.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.98 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#The Labor Department#Ikea International A S#Ingka Group#Ikea Retail
MarketWatch

AT&T and Verizon reject FAA’s request to delay launch of 5G services

AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. rebuffed a request from federal transportation officials to delay the launch of new 5G wireless services but offered a counterproposal that would allow limited deployments to move forward this week. The cellphone carriers said Sunday in a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

New year begins with 2,300 U.S. flights cancelled amid omicron outbreak

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By midmorning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews just before Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.35% slipped 0.35% to $177.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -0.61%. falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.16%. falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy