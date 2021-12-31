ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

World shares mixed in scant New Year's Eve trading

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErRTZ_0dZjl1BB00
Japan Financial Markets A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Monday amid concern about the coronavirus's latest variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday in quiet New Year's Eve trading.

Paris and London were lower while Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced. Activity was relatively quiet with many investors having closed out their positions for the year.

Markets in Tokyo, Frankfurt and many other cities were closed.

Investors will likely not make any large moves until next week with the start of the New Year, though in China end-of-year window dressing may have pushed prices higher.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.2% to 7,158.45. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,375.91. The future for the Dow industrials edged less than 0.1% lower while the contract for the S&P 500 also lost less than 0.1%.

In Asia, Hong Kong jumped 1.2% in New Year’s Eve trading to 23,397.67 and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% to 3,639.78. Sydney lost 0.9% to 7,444.60 as the number of new coronavirus cases in some parts of Australia surged.

India’s Sensex rose 0.8%.

A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 index slipped 0.3% a day after notching a record high, closing at 4,778.73. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also set a new high Wednesday, fell 0.2% to 36,398.08. The Nasdaq also slipped 0.2%, to 15,741.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slipped less than 0.1% to 2,248.79.

Major U.S. stock indexes are on pace to end December with solid gains, capping a banner year for the market. The S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, the best performance since 2019, another standout year.

A wave of consumer demand fueled by the reopening of economies pumped up corporate profits more than expected this year, which helped keep investors in a buying mood.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks also helped, by keeping interest rates low, which makes borrowing money more affordable for companies and consumers.

Plenty of economic challenges persist, including rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and outbreaks of more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Investor concerns about the omicron variant, which is spreading fast and quickly becoming the dominant coronavirus variant, have eased in recent weeks after researchers said it appears to cause less severe symptoms.

Technology companies accounted for a big share of Wall Street's late-afternoon slide. Micron Technology led the sector decline, dropping 2.4% after disclosing that its memory chip output has been hindered by a lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi'an intended to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Investors got a couple bits of good news. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year's coronavirus recession. Wall Street will get the December jobs report next week.

Meanwhile the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, a gauge of manufacturing and economic activity, came in at 63.1 for December. That's slightly better than the reading of 62.0 that economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.51%, down from 1.54% on Wednesday.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 34 cents to $76.65 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 43 cents to $76.99 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude oil, the basis for pricing international oils, gave up 29 cents to $79.24 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 115.08 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1318 from $1.1326.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

European shares end the year 22 per cent higher

On Friday, a basket of major European stock indices had wrapped up the session lower, though they had rounded off an eventful 2021 on an upbeat tone, gaining as much as 22 per cent in the year, as a sharp upward spiral in the bloc’s economic activity had helped a swathe of European stock indices eke out lofty gains.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Trading#Interest Rates#Inflation#Ap#Dow#Chinese#Nasdaq#Corporat
Financial World

Wall St ends flat as it crosses finish line of a tumultuous 2021

On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St. were little changed in a thin volume trading session, as traders remained cautious before New Year’s Eve, though, all three major indices of Wall Street had scored their best three-year gain since 1999, marking off a second year of recovery from a pandemic-induced downturn.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip on NYE, Still Deliver a Terrific 2021

Wall Street might have exited 2021 with a whimper, but most investors will look back kindly on a sterling year for stocks. Friday's action was typical for New Year's Eve: Little news or data meant a low-volume, low-movement session in which just one sector (communication services, off 1.4%) finished with a move of more than 1% in either direction.
STOCKS
Telegraph

New Year's Eve 2022: Fireworks and celebrations from around the world

New Year celebrations have been called off in many locations around the world as coronavirus casts gloom over festivities for a second year, but Australia and New Zealand were determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks. New Zealand began the celebrations after...
WORLD
Reuters

FTSE 100 posts biggest annual gains in five years

Dec 31 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 ended 2021 with its best annual performance in five years on the back of gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks although the index fell in Friday's holiday-thinned trading. The benchmark index (.FTSE) declined 0.3%, hit by concerns around surging COVID-19 cases as the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
51K+
Followers
85K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy