EUR/USD bulls giving ground back at the start of what could be a busy week. Traders are still out on holidays, but US events will make for a jam-packed event week. EUR/USD is down some 0.1% on the day so far and has been trading between 1.1361 and 1.1379 so far. The markets are still in holiday mode with Australia, New Zealand and Japan out in Asia and London traders will be enjoying a bank holiday in observation of New Year's Day.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO