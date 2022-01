As the 2021-22 season continues, the Philadelphia 76ers must still resolve the Ben Simmons saga before they can truly contend for a title while Joel Embiid is in his prime. Considering the Simmons saga and all of the other adversity thrown their way, the Sixers are sitting solidly at 19-16, but it’s clear that they need this Simmons situation resolved in order to contend. They either need to make peace with him and bring him back or they finally move him for a player who can help them win right now.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO