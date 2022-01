The Spurs rang in 2022 the same way they ended 2021: with a loss. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back and losing three more players to COVID and/or injury, the shorthanded Spurs started the game strong, but the even more shorthanded Pistons charged back in the second half to take the lead. The Spurs fought back hard to force overtime, but too many mistakes and a miracle shot by Saddiq Bey led to the 117-116 loss.

