Public Safety

Robbery at Macy's

By ScannerAndrew
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

4 BMAs and 2 BFAs stole merchandise and pushed and threatened to shoot security, no weapons were seen. Departed in a 2019 white 4-door Mercedes. They have the license plate which returns out of Los Angeles. The vehicle was last seen heading NB on La Cumbre. ScannerAndrew Dec 30,...

