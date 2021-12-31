ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Product Of The Year Awards 2021: Best Digital To Analog Converters, Best Music Streamers

By hft-staff
hifitrends.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey folks! Well…we’ve made it through another year! It’s been a tough one with Covid-19 ravaging the planet once again, but that hasn’t stopped us from checking out some of the best affordable high-end audio. As the year wraps up, this is the time when...

hifitrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixonline.com

RealTime Audio, iCON Pro Audio Partner for Interfaces

Dallas, TX (December 22, 2021)—Latency technology house RealTime Audio has partnered with audio manufacturer iCON Pro Audio to equip the latter’s next line of audio interfaces with RealTime Audio technology. The interfaces will be released to coincide with The 2022 NAMM Show in June. These iCON “ultra-low latency...
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

The 5 best new audio interfaces of 2021, as decided by you

It's easy to think that all audio interfaces are much of a muchness because, to a certain extent, they are. They get audio in and out of your computer, and that's about it. You had one job, etc. There are differences, though, not only in sound quality, but also in...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#High End Audio#Streaming Music#Music Streaming Services#Ifi Audio#Hifi Trends#Mqa#Dac Amp
Gadget Flow

Q Acoustics Concept Series loudspeaker range provides impressive sonic performance

Add an incredible piece of tech to your home with one of the Q Acoustics Concept Series loudspeaker range speakers. Using advanced, innovative technology, they provide audio excellence and a sensational sound stage. The series includes the Concept 30, Concept 50, Concept 90, Concept 50 5.1, Concept 20, and Concept 40. They range from bookshelf speakers to floorstanding speakers. Furthermore, these beautifully styled speakers have no artificial coloring and the quietest cabinet possible. Combining a Gelcore cabinet and internal point-to-point bracing, they have a great isolation suspension system base. Moreover, the unique driver design delivers a resonance-free speaker. Overall, the Concept family has exceptional internal engineering and a stunning, premium finish on the outside in three lacquers: white, black. and silver.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best Apple products of 2021

And with that, another year is drawing to a close. Just like 2020 before it, 2021 has been unpredictable to say the least. In fact, one of the only certainties of the year these days is that Apple will release a veritable smorgasbord of new stuff – and in that regard, at least, 2021 was the same as any other year.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

LG’s New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer Hardware Awards 2021: The best gear of year

As we bid farewell to the disparate collection of hours, days, and months we've come to know as 2021, let us pour out a wee dram and raise a glass in salute to the best PC gaming hardware released this year. In some ways it's not been a golden year for PC hardware; it's never been harder to build a new rig than it is right now, for example.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Music
Gadget Flow

Dremel 8260 Brushless Smart Rotary Tool provides cordless performance in a corded design

Tackle heavy-duty projects with the Dremel 8260 Brushless Smart Rotary Tool in your toolbox. This handy person’s gadget offers incredible performance. In fact, it delivers 20% more power than the brand’s most powerful corded tool. What’s more, it has twice the battery life and cuts 20% faster than its corded counterpart. And, impressively, it connects to the Dremel App via Bluetooth. On the app, you can see the tool’s performance data, view accessory and material suggestions, and more. Then, this tool suits a wide range of projects thanks to its compatibility with all of Dremel’s rotary accessories and attachments. Moreover, the soft rubber grip keeps it comfortable in your hand and easy to control. Finally, this tool stays cool and produces low noise even with heavy use.
ELECTRONICS
MusicRadar.com

The 5 best new sequencers and controllers of 2021, as voted by you

We often feel that the humble controller (and this goes for some sequencers too), doesn't have as much of the limelight as your big-ticket items such as synths, drum machines or samplers? Sure, they're not designed to make a sound, but come on, without them most of our productions would be cactus. Right?!
ELECTRONICS
Design Milk

Best Product Roundup Posts of 2021

10. 8 Modern Wall Clocks to Help You Keep Track of Time. Wall clocks have the ability to make a functional statement as wall art or objet d’art, whether you have batteries in it or not (guilty!). And while keeping track of the hour and minute might be the last thing you feel like doing, sometimes it’s a must – so it may as well look good doing it. Here are 8 favorites from our clock collection that will ease the pain of it already being 2022, if even just a little bit.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

CES 2022: Samsung's new Eco Remotes draw power from radio waves

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Samsung's TV remotes have been making some major eco-friendly strides in recent years. Last year the electronics giant added a solar panel to the back so the remote can charge from the sun while sitting in your living room, and now it's taking things a step further. For 2022 the company added a new feature for its controllers: radio frequency harvesting.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Elgato Key Light Air camera light provides ultrasoft illumination and Edge-Lit LEDs

Achieve all the lighting you need for livestreaming or at-home photography shoots with the Elgato Key Light Air professional camera light. Featuring LEDs, it delivers constant intensity while remaining cool, so you can work without breaking a sweat. Moreover, this Elgato gadget uses multilayer diffusion technology for indirect, ultrasoft illumination, which is also gentle on your retina. Meanwhile, achieve all the illumination you need for a professional shoot. In particular, the ultrareflective aluminum film scatters light outwards. And the translucent grid panel breaks light into millions of beams. Furthermore, this photography accessory features a 3D head mount that you can position for the perfect beam angle. Plus, you can adjust the height of the telescopic pole for all the precision you need. Finally, its compact form makes it ideal for any workspace setup.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s new TV remote uses radio waves from your router to stay charged

CES is always a moment when companies reiterate their dedication to environmental causes and trumpet their latest, more efficient products and packaging. After introducing a solar-powered Eco Remote for its 2021 TVs, Samsung is back again with a new version that comes with a pretty fascinating trick. Like the previous...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy