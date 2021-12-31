Product Of The Year Awards 2021: Best Digital To Analog Converters, Best Music Streamers

Achieve all the lighting you need for livestreaming or at-home photography shoots with the Elgato Key Light Air professional camera light. Featuring LEDs, it delivers constant intensity while remaining cool, so you can work without breaking a sweat. Moreover, this Elgato gadget uses multilayer diffusion technology for indirect, ultrasoft illumination, which is also gentle on your retina. Meanwhile, achieve all the illumination you need for a professional shoot. In particular, the ultrareflective aluminum film scatters light outwards. And the translucent grid panel breaks light into millions of beams. Furthermore, this photography accessory features a 3D head mount that you can position for the perfect beam angle. Plus, you can adjust the height of the telescopic pole for all the precision you need. Finally, its compact form makes it ideal for any workspace setup.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO