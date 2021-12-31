ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Marshall Fire already most destructive in state’s history

By Alex Rose
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOIQN_0dZji1ME00

SUPERIOR, Colo. ( KDVR ) — In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

High winds pushed the flames east, engulfing entire subdivisions and forcing tens of thousands of Coloradans to leave their homes.

Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, more than 580 homes were burned as of Thursday evening. That count doesn’t include the homes that have burned in Louisville and other parts of Boulder County. It also doesn’t account for the businesses that have been impacted by the fire.

While the Marshall Fire may not be the largest in state history, when the damage is completely assessed, it could prove to be twice as destructive as the Black Forest Fire that burned in Southern Colorado nearly a decade ago.

FDA reportedly expected to approve boosters for 12 to 15 year-olds

Black Forest Fire

In 2013 in El Paso County, 511 homes were destroyed in the Black Forest Fire. Another 28 homes were damaged.

Two people died in the Black Forest Fire: Marc Herklotz, 52, and his wife, 50-year-old Robin Herklotz, according to the El Paso County coroner.

The two were in their garage apparently preparing to leave when they died.

The Black Forest Fire burned more than 14,000 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II5mh_0dZji1ME00
Black Forest Fire, June 13, 2013 (KDVR)

East Troublesome Fire

In 2020 in Grand County, 366 homes were destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire. It was one of several wildfires that year, and the second-largest wildfire in state history.

World War 2 veteran still finding joy on 102nd birthday

The East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres. Only the Cameron Peak Fire burned more at 208,913 across on the other side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Lyle and Marylin Hileman both died in the fire. One year later, their son Glenn is working to turn their property into the dream home his parents wanted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVu3y_0dZji1ME00
East Troublesome Fire (Christina Ardolino)

Waldo Canyon Fire

In 2012 in Southern Colorado, 346 homes were destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire.

The fire started June 23, three miles west of Colorado Springs. Three days later, it exploded in a firestorm eastward toward the city in extremely hot, dry, and windy conditions.

CDTA enhances COVID-19 safety measures for employees and customers

Flames engulfed several neighborhoods. Two people were killed in their home. As many as 32,000 people were evacuated.

The Waldo Canyon Fire burned 18,500 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y7rQ_0dZji1ME00
Waldo Canyon Fire, June 26, 2012 (KDVR)

High Park Fire

In 2012 in northwest Larimer County, 259 homes were destroyed in the High Park Fire.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike and started burning on June 9. It was fully contained by June 30.

Glens Falls man accused of trying to meet minor for sex in South Carolina

The fire burned more than 87,000 acres. A 62-year-old woman was killed in the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loOzr_0dZji1ME00
High Park Fire, June 22, 2012 (KDVR)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
State
South Carolina State
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update on Sunday, January 2

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Marshall Fire#Kdvr#Coloradans#Black Forest Fire#East Troublesom
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, December 31

Jill Szwed's weather report has New Year's Eve being pretty mild as tempatures will be in the 40's. Today's five things to know feature's a Fatal fire in Mechanicville, Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles, and Powerball jackpot now $483 million.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NEWS10 ABC

Village of Menands shifts operations remote

The Menands Village Office will be closed to the public beginning Monday, January 3rd, until further notice. Matters that cannot be handled by phone or email (including the building department) will require an appointment by calling the office at (518) 434-2922, Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
MENANDS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New year, new laws in New York State

A new year means new laws. In New York, local governments had until the end of the year to decide if they wanted to opt-out of having marijuana dispensaries, minimum wage increases go into effect as well as stricter rules on solitary confinement.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy