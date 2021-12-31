Keys to the game and Sal’s prediction for Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons

ORCHARD PARK — If there is one thing that Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott drilled into his team this past week, it was that, contrary to popular belief, they have solidified nothing yet in terms of their postseason prospects.

Their huge victory over New England accomplished only this: It vaulted the Bills back into first place in the AFC East . OK, yes, actually two things as it also provided a wonderful Christmas present to Bills Nation because, really, what gift under the tree could have been better than a victory over the Evil Empire in such a big spot?

What it did not do was clinch the division, nor did it even clinch a playoff berth. There is still work to do to trigger those events, and it begins with Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons .

“Yeah, we’ve talked about it before; every week from here on out is a playoff game, and that’s how we’re addressing this (Atlanta) team,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “This isn’t a team that is going to lay down. They’re still in the playoffs as well, they’ve got some playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, they’ve got one of the great quarterbacks to play the game over there (Matt Ryan). We’ve got to be ready for whatever they throw at us. It’s two teams that want something and we’ve got to go get it.”

The Falcons are clearly an inferior opponent, yet even with a 7-8 record they are still alive in the NFC wild-card chase. If they were to win their last two — they finish at home against the Saints — and get some help, then they have a path to the postseason. The Bills need to snuff out that hope.

“We’re excited about this week,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “We’ve got an opportunity to play at home in front of our fans with playoff implications on the line; both teams got playoff implications on the line, so it’s going to be that type of energy, that type of atmosphere. We understand the task at hand.”

Here’s my preview of the game:

1. If they avoid mistakes, Bills offense should make noise

The Falcons don’t do anything particularly well on defense and the Bills will have matchup advantages all over the field, perhaps even in the trenches which is something we haven’t said too often this season.

Atlanta does not have an efficient pass rush as it has totaled just 16 sacks and has only 167 pressure per Pro Football Focus. Only five players are in double-digits for pressures. By comparison, the Bills’ rather unimpressive pass rush has 10 such players and has 264 total pressures.

The two linemen to keep an eye on are Dante Fowler who leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks, three of which have resulted in a fumble, and Grady Jarrett who has a team-high 33 pressures and 10 QB hits (though just one sack). The Bills offensive line is coming off perhaps its best game of the year in New England, and while it’s uncertain whether Jon Feliciano will get back onto the field, even if he doesn’t, guard Ryan Bates more than held his own against the Patriots. It would not surprise me if Bates starts, and Feliciano is the backup for the guard and center spots.

If the Bills try to establish a running attack with Devin Singletary, they’ll have to find a way to get a body on LB Foye Oluokun who has been a tackling machine this year. He saved the Falcons’ 20-16 victory over the Lions last week with a last-minute interception at the goal line, made 14 tackles in that game and now has 166 for the season, second-most in the NFL beyond Bobby Wagner (170) of the Seahawks.

Assuming the Bills have all their weapons in place - Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie — it might be a long day for Atlanta. The only standout in the back end is CB A.J. Terrell who has performed at a Pro Bowl level. Per PFF, he has played 510 snaps in coverage and has given up just 24 receptions on 56 targets for 158 yards with two interceptions. He has allowed a 53.3 passer rating when targeted, fourth-best among CBs that have played 50 percent of coverage snaps.

2. Pitts, Patterson, and not much else for Falcons offense

QB Matt Ryan is 36 and maybe not quite the player he once was, but don’t sleep on him because he knows what he’s doing and is perfectly capable of getting hot and making the Bills work harder on defense than we might think. The problem for Ryan, though, is the limited arsenal he has at his disposal.

Cordarelle Patterson is a unique player who is a true dual threat as a runner and receiver. He has already set single-season career highs for rushing yards (579), rushing touchdowns (six), receiving yards (523) and receiving touchdowns (five). He’s the first player to record at least five TDs each way in franchise history and his 11 TDs have come on only 189 touches.

Pitts is the next great TE in the NFL. The Falcons used the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft to get him, and while he started slowly, he has now become Ryan’s primary target as he leads the team with 64 catches for 949 yards. He’s a matchup nightmare because he’s essentially a wide receiver in a tight end’s body.

Ryan has utilized all areas of the field in the passing game. On throws that travel at least 20 yards, he’s 15-of-31 for 575 yards for a league-best 126.7 passer rating. However, he also loves to throw underneath as the Falcons RBs and TEs (largely Patterson and Pitts) have combined for 2,048 receiving yards this season, most in the NFL and most through the first 15 games of a season in Falcons history.

Mobility is no longer a strength for Ryan, though, and he has been sacked 32 times so the Buffalo pass rush should be able to cause some problems. In its weekly offensive line grades, PFF has the Falcons’ unit ranked 26th compared to the Bills who are 18th. Leslie Frazier may be able to get heat with just four, but if he sends blitzes, Ryan might be under siege.

3. Other key points to consider in Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup

► It will be interesting to see how Brian Daboll deploys his receivers if they all play. Does Beasley jump back into his slot role, or will McKenzie take snaps away? Same goes for Davis playing more in place of Sanders who has clearly struggled in the second half of the season.

► Pitts’ 64 receptions are tied for the third-most by a rookie TE in NFL history, while his 949 receiving yards are the second most. Only Mike Ditka (1,076) had more as a rookie. With 11 yards, Pitts will set a new Falcons record for yards receiving by a rookie, surpassing Julio Jones from 2011.

► The Falcons defense has forced a turnover in 11 consecutive games — the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by Atlanta since

Week 13 of the 2011 season through Week 6 of the 2012 season.

► The Falcons rank 25th in the league in yards allowed, but here’s a real oddity: They are the only team in the NFL that hasn’t allowed a play of at least 40 yards.

► Atlanta has converted 15-of-45 third down attempts of at least 10 yards, a 33.3% rate that is third in the NFL. The Bills are fifth in this category at 30.4% (17 of 56).

► One thing the Falcons certainly do well is punt. Thomas Morstead was just named NFC special teams player of the month after he punted 11 times in December, averaging 49 yards (45.9 net) and landing six inside the 20-yard line. He also led the NFC in opponent starting field position (18.5-yard line).

► Micah Hyde has already tied his career-high with five interceptions (he shares the team lead with Poyer), and his seven total takeaways are the most of any NFL safety.

► The Bills’ defense has allowed some type of score on just 28.7% of possessions which is the best figure in the league.

► The Falcons are 7-2 in one-possession games this season, the Bills are 0-5.

► These teams haven’t played in Buffalo since 2005 because the last “home” game the Bills had against the Falcons was in 2013 and was played in Toronto. Oh, the memories.

Sal’s prediction: Buffalo Bills 30, Atlanta Falcons 10

The Bills know what’s on the line in these last two weeks, and they’re smart enough to understand that they can’t overlook the Falcons Sunday, or the Jets next week. McDermott had the Bills at peak efficiency for the victory over the Patriots, and he is not going to loosen the reins and allow for a back slide.

Atlanta’s 7-8 record is certainly dubious given the teams it has beaten. Its strength of victory — meaning combined winning percentage of the teams they have defeated — is a putrid .310, lowest in the NFL. By comparison, the Bills — who have also beaten some bad teams — is .459. I think the Bills get down to business early, maintain control throughout, and win rather comfortably.

How to watch, listen to Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons game

When : 1 p.m. Sunday

Where : Highmark Stadium

TV : FOX (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)

Satellite radio: Sirius 103, XM 234

Radio : 96.5 FM/950 AM

Series : Falcons lead 7-5.

Tipico betting line: Bills -13.5

Talking points

► Falcons coach Arthur Smith on the Bills: “They're really good football team. They have been. A little familiarity there with playing the last couple of years when I was in Tennessee. Good scheme, fast defense, they've invested a lot in that front seven. So, they're the No. 1-ranked defense in the league for a reason. Explosive players on offense. They present a lot of problems. We’ve got to play really well to go up there on the road in Buffalo.”

► Falcons QB Matt Ryan on Josh Allen’s playing style: “He's got a different build than I do. He's got a little more size to him, he's got a little more, probably, wherewithal able to withstand some of the things that he does. In what I've watched of him, I've always just been impressed. He's tough, there's no question about it. But his ability to extend plays and use his legs to make plays have been critical for their team for a couple of years.”

► Falcons TE Kyle Pitts on nearing 1,000 yards receiving: “It means a lot to me because I personally think (Tony Gonzalez) is the best (tight end) ever. Just looking at all the tight ends that came before me, he was a guy I liked watching. I would have never thought of 1,000 yards. That’s a lot of yards. Always striving to be the best, but I would have thought 1,000 would be a little tough.”

NFL rankings

Bills Falcons

Total offense: 381.2 yards (6th); 309.5 (25th)

Rush offense: 120.4 yards (11th); 86.2 (31st)

Pass offense: 260.8 yards (7th); 223.3 (16th)

Points scored: 28.5 (3rd); 18.5 (25th)

Total defense: 287.9 yards (1st); 364.9 (24th)

Rush defense: 114.8 yards (17th); 120.9 (22nd)

Pass defense: 173.1 yards (1st); 244.0 (23rd)

Points allowed: 17.6 (3rd); 26.7 (28th)

Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons individual leaders

Rushing

Bills : Devin Singletary 146 carries, 672 yards; Josh Allen 102-619; Zack Moss 86-298; Matt Breida 26-125; Isaiah McKenzie 7-34; Emmanuel Sanders 2-31; Mitchell Trubisky 10-27.

Falcons : Cordarelle Patterson 140-579; Mike Davis 124-431; Wayne Gallman 28-104; Matt Ryan 37-73; Qadree Ollison 17-67.

Passing

Bills : Josh Allen 374 of 575, 4,048 yards, 34 TDs,12 interceptions.

Falcons : Matt Ryan 342 of 504, 3,555 yards, 19 TDs, 11 interceptions.

Receiving

Bills : Stefon Diggs 89 catches, 1,092 yards; Cole Beasley 76-640; Dawson Knox 46-538; Emmanuel Sanders 42-626; Devin Singletary 38-204; Gabriel Davis 29-470; Zack Moss 21-191; Isaiah McKenzie 18-163; Tommy Sweeney 9-44; Matt Breida 7-72.

Falcons : Kyle Pitts 64-949; Russell Gage 54-594; Cordarelle Patterson 49-523; Mike Davis 40-246; Calvin Ridley 31-281; Olamide Zaccheaus 26-351; Tajae Sharp 25-230; Hayden Hurst 25-188; Lee Smith 9-65; Keith Smith 8-53.

2021 Buffalo Bills schedule

9/12 vs. Steelers, L 16-23

9/19 at Dolphins, W 35-0

9/26 vs. Washington, W 43-21

10/3 vs. Texans, W 40-0

10/10 at Chiefs, W 38-20

10/18 at Titans, L 31-34

10/24 Bye week

10/31 vs. Dolphins, W 26-11

11/7 at Jaguars, L 6-9

11/14 at Jets, W 45-17

11/21 vs. Colts, L 15-41

11/25 at Saints, W 31-6

12/6 vs. Patriots, L 10-14

12/12 at Buccaneers, L 27-33 OT

12/19 vs. Panthers, W 31-14

12/26 at Patriots, W 33-21

1/2 vs. Falcons, 1 p.m.

1/9 vs. Jets, 1 p.m.

