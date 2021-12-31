ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking a pleasant Friday before a New Year’s winter storm

By Nate Splater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the northern half of the area through midmorning. Visibility is reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile for some. A big warmup is in store for the final day of 2021; more sunshine today will boost highs to the...

