Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 23:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 02:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EST SUNDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN MERCER, MONMOUTH, MIDDLESEX, AND SOUTHEASTERN SOMERSET COUNTIES At 1109 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain continuing in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, with the heaviest totals in central Middlesex and northern Monmouth Counties. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, and Sayreville. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8A and 12. Interstate 295 in New Jersey near mile marker 68. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 12. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 100 and 132. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
