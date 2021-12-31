Drakeo the Ruler Murder Investigators Stalled, No One’s Talking

The QAnon-believer who allegedly stabbed his two children to death with a spearfishing gun in August because he feared they were “going to grow into monsters” is feeling “despondent and hopeless” in prison, an anonymous family friend has told People magazine. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested a day after the bodies of his children were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, where he had allegedly taken them without telling his wife where he was going. In an interview with FBI agents at the time, Coleman allegedly “explained that he was enlightened by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife...possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children.” In an interview with People, someone only identified as a “longtime family friend” said: “He’s alone with his thoughts 24/7. He’s reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and wondering if there’s any chance for redemption... He poured out his heart... He begged for forgiveness, but says that he’s now where he deserves to be.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO