ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drakeo the Ruler Murder Investigators Stalled, No One’s Talking

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Detectives working to find out who killed Drakeo the Ruler are fighting an uphill battle, finding it hard to get anyone who may have info on the suspect to come forward and talk … TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … investigators are mostly relying...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Caught on video: 3 people robbed and beaten by suspects dressed as police

HANCOCK PARK, Calif. (WKRC/KCAL/KCBS/CNN Newsource) - An alarming video is circulating on social media of three people being beaten and robbed at gunpoint. The assailants were wearing police jackets, impersonating officers. Video of the attack was captured by a security camera around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. The LAPD says...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Murder Caught On Video: Report

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate to YG, was shot and killed this week in a horrific incident that appears to have been a targeted attack. As LA-based rappers, as well as an LAPD detective, have come forward to warn tourists of the crime surge in the city right now in the wake of Slim's murder, a video of the artist's shooting has reportedly surfaced online, showing his final moments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officer who fatally shot 14-year-old girl in dressing room is identified as LAPD anti-racism champion

The police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, has been identified as Los Angeles Police Department’s anti-racism champion, William Dorsey Jones Jr. The 42-year-old officer has tried to advocate for his community and reform the police as well as starting a clothing brand called “Use of Force Fitness”, which was disbanded in December 2020 after widespread protests against police violence across the country. Mr Jones’ lawyer, Leslie Wilcox, revealed his identity to The New York Times on Thursday. On 23 December, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in a changing room along with her mother at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Snoop Dogg
Oxygen

Suspected Serial Killer, Dubbed The ‘Shopping Cart Killer,’ Found His Victims On Dating Sites, Authorities Say

Virginia Police have linked the murders of four women to a suspected serial killer, who they’ve dubbed the “Shopping Cart Killer” and say there could be more victims. Anthony Robinson, 35, was arrested last month and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the bodies of two women were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg—but now investigators have found two more bodies in Fairfax County and believe at least one of the suspected victims was last seen with Robinson before she disappeared, according to a press conference on the latest developments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘I Need Someone Eliminated’: Man Allegedly Plotted to Have His Ex-Girlfriend’s Fiancé Murdered

A man plotted to have his ex-girlfriend’s fiancé murdered, according to the United States Department of Justice. Ryan Hadeed, 43, reached out to a gun store owner through pseudonymous letters, offering $10,000 for the Coral Springs businessperson to carry out the hit, investigators said in an affidavit. It turned out, however, that this gun store owner was a “reliable” informant for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and reached out to officials on Sept. 29 after getting the first letter, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Richard Cottingham aka the Torso Killer Is Still Confessing to His Crimes

Content warning: This article mentions rape and violence. The new Netflix series Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer dives deep into the case of the Torso Killer, also known as the Times Square Torso Ripper. This serial killer was prominent in New Jersey between the mid-to-late 1960s and 1980, earning his nickname by cutting off the heads and hands of his victims — one of his signatures while he was still at large.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxbangor.com

Perry woman arrested for murder in ex-boyfriend’s death

PERRY — A Perry woman has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 26 shooting death of her ex-boyfriend, according to a Maine State Police spokeswoman. Danielle Wheeler, 40, was arrested on a murder charge Thursday in Perry, police said. Police were sent to 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drakeo The Ruler#Street Gang#Festival#Slim
CBS Chicago

As 2021 Ends With One Of City’s Highest Murder Rates In Years, Many Families Left Without Any Kind Of Justice

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and Father Michael Pfleger led a New Year’s Eve rally for peace on Friday, remembering all those killed by gun violence in Chicago this year. In 2021, the city recorded one of its highest murder rates in years. But Chicago Police are touting a higher-than-average clearance rate for murder cases. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Friday night, police said they have cleared 49.4 percent of homicides in 2021. But that still leaves hundreds of families to grieve the loss of their loved ones without any kind of justice. That includes the family of Verndell...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2dopeboyz.com

Drakeo The Ruler Killed In Los Angeles

The hip hop world hasn’t even remotely recovered from the tragic death of Young Dolph, and this weekend has just made things worse. Shaun Shiller Fequiere, better known as the Kangol Kid from legendary hip hop group UTFO, passed away at 55 early Saturday morning (Dec. 18) due to complications from colon cancer. Now, it’s been reported that L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler was killed in Los Angeles late last night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rapradar.com

Drakeo The Ruler Fatally Stabbed In L.A.

Drakeo The Ruler has died after being stabbed in his hometown of Los Angeles on Saturday (Dec 18). He was 28. TMZ reports the incident happened around 8:30 pm local time after a fight between a group of people broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time music festival. Police say Drakeo was stabbed in the neck during the altercation and then later died from his injuries hours later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxbangor.com

Delta Passenger Assaults Cop, Taken Down and Arrested at LAX

A man went off the rails at LAX Thursday afternoon, attacking a cop and then getting tackled to the ground and arrested … in a wild scene that underscores the nightmare we call holiday travel. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, the man was denied boarding a Delta fight to...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
thatgrapejuice.net

Drakeo The Ruler’s Mother Intends To Sue Over Son’s Death

New updates have arrived in the aftermath of Drakeo The Ruler‘s death. The late rapper’s mother now intends to matters to court. Mere days after her song’s passing, his mother, Darrylene Corniel, spoke to Rolling Stone about getting justice for Drakeo’s death. “I need this to...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Masked Suspects Assault 4 People In Studio City Home Invasion

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Four people at a Studio City residence were assaulted in what a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department called a home invasion. Dec. 30, 2021 (CBSLA) The incident occurred in the 10800 block of Alta View Drive, where four masked suspects used bodily force to get inside the home and assault the victims. The suspects then fled the scene and are still at-large. “We have no evidence to indicate that this is a follow-home, but it is a home invasion and it is disturbing,” said LAPD Detective Todd Holmberg. Authorities said that the suspects were wearing masks and that no weapons were used during the assault. One of the victims was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. The other three victims were evaluated on the scene. It’s unclear if anything in the home was taken, though police are still investigating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

QAnoner Who Allegedly Killed Kids Over ‘Serpent DNA’ Feels ‘Hopeless’ in Jail, Says Friend

The QAnon-believer who allegedly stabbed his two children to death with a spearfishing gun in August because he feared they were “going to grow into monsters” is feeling “despondent and hopeless” in prison, an anonymous family friend has told People magazine. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was arrested a day after the bodies of his children were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, where he had allegedly taken them without telling his wife where he was going. In an interview with FBI agents at the time, Coleman allegedly “explained that he was enlightened by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife...possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children.” In an interview with People, someone only identified as a “longtime family friend” said: “He’s alone with his thoughts 24/7. He’s reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and wondering if there’s any chance for redemption... He poured out his heart... He begged for forgiveness, but says that he’s now where he deserves to be.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy