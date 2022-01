A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire after being left home alone in south London.The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said.In a post on Facebook Jason Hoath, who described himself as the boys’ grandfather, named them as Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three.He wrote: “I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children loosing (sic) their life’s (sic) were my...

