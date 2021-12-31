ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-01-01 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Habersham, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Habersham; Rabun; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Stephens, northern Habersham, south central Rabun and central Oconee Counties through 415 AM EST At 341 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Clayton to 6 miles northeast of Clarkesville. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Westminster, Tallulah Falls, Lake Keowee, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Hollywood, Long Creek, Turnerville and Mountain Rest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Haywood, Madison, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for western North Carolina. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Madison; Swain Heavy rain showers with gusty winds will impact portions of northwestern Madison, Swain, Graham and northwestern Haywood Counties through 1230 AM EST At 1127 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain showers with gusty winds along a line extending from 9 miles north of Newport to 17 miles southeast of Madisonville. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Robbinsville, Hot Springs, Town Of Santeetlah, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, and Fontana Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 11:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Breathitt, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lee, Magoffin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Breathitt; Jackson; Johnson; Laurel; Lee; Magoffin; McCreary; Morgan; Owsley; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Wolfe WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with locally 2 inches on the highest ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions for a few hours early Monday morning.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Avery, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Avery; Haywood; Madison; Mitchell; Yancey WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with some 10 to 12 inch amounts at the higher peaks near the Tennessee border. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Haywood, Mitchell, Madison, Avery and Yancey Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The winds may blow down tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain is expected to change over to snow at high elevations late this evening, and then down to the valleys overnight. Although the ground is relatively warm because of the recent warm temperatures, the snow is expected to fall at high rates and accumulate even on roads. The snow should taper off from the west Monday morning. Slippery roads and black ice conditions could persist or redevelop well into Tuesday morning.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low- lying areas along Humboldt Bay and the northern Humboldt coast. High tide is predicted to be around 8.8 feet at North Spit tidal gauge around 10 AM this morning. Minor flooding is possible whenever tide levels reach 8.8 feet. On Monday...strong southwest winds may result in enhanced wave run up at area beaches and possibly water from Humboldt Bay pushing onto highway 101 around 11 AM Monday morning when high tide is forecast to peak at 8.73 feet. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 8 AM to noon PST Sunday for the coastal flood advisory and from 10 AM to 2 PM for the coastal flood watch. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Darke; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Miami; Shelby; Union LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TO TAPER OFF BY MID MORNING Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will be possible across the area through mid morning. With temperatures near or slightly below freezing, some light ice accumulations may occur, particularly on exposed surfaces and elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If traveling this morning, use extra caution. The light freezing rain and freezing drizzle are expected to taper off between 7 AM and 10 AM this morning.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dougherty, Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 15:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 16:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dougherty; Lee; Turner; Worth The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Turner County in south central Georgia South central Lee County in southwestern Georgia Northern Worth County in south central Georgia * Until 415 PM EST. * At 336 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over East Albany, or near Albany, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Marine Corps Logistics Base around 345 PM EST. Ashburn around 415 PM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Stocks, Radium Springs, Amboy, Rebecca, Sylvester Airport, South Albany, Pecan City, Sibley, Worth and Red Rock. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Holmes, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 13:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Western Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida North central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 130 PM CST. * At 1256 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near De Funiak Springs around 105 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Caryville, Douglass Crossroad, Westville, Barker Store, Alpine Heights, Cerrogordo, Prosperity, Gritney, Arrant Settlement and De Funiak Spring Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bartow, Cherokee, Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bartow; Cherokee; Haralson; Paulding; Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wintry Mix leading to light snow accumulations possible. Up to one half inch of snow accumulations possible. * WHERE...Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding and Haralson Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The tidal Delaware River and its tidal tributaries. * WHEN...From 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor tidal flooding is possible on Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/01 AM 7.0 0.3 1.7 None 03/02 PM 8.6 1.9 2.1 Minor 04/02 AM 7.5 0.8 2.2 None 04/03 PM 8.5 1.8 2.0 Minor 05/03 AM 7.0 0.3 1.7 None 05/04 PM 7.9 1.2 1.6 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/02 AM 8.1 0.4 1.3 None 03/03 PM 9.7 2.0 1.5 Minor 04/03 AM 8.4 0.7 1.5 None 04/03 PM 9.7 2.0 1.6 Minor 05/04 AM 8.4 0.7 1.5 None 05/04 PM 9.3 1.6 1.4 Minor
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Union; Webster; Winn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...A mix of light freezing rain, light sleet, and light snow. Trace amounts of ice accumulations may result in a light glaze, especially on elevated surfaces. Only trace accumulations of snow are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Slick spots on elevated roads and bridges are possible.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in Kent County in Delaware. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of minor tidal flooding is likely on Monday morning, with some residual minor tidal flooding possible with Tuesday morning`s high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.1 ft, Moderate 7.1 ft, Major 8.1 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/09 AM 6.8 1.6 0.0 Minor 02/09 PM 4.6 -0.6 -0.1 None 03/09 AM 6.9 1.7 0.0 Minor 03/10 PM 4.8 -0.4 0.0 None 04/10 AM 6.8 1.6 0.0 Minor 04/11 PM 4.8 -0.4 0.0 None
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EST today. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor flooding is expected with this morning`s high tide. Minor to moderate flooding is expected with Monday morning`s high tide. Additional coastal flooding is possible Tuesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 6.8 2.2 1.4 Minor 02/07 PM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None 03/08 AM 7.1 2.5 1.7 Moderate 03/08 PM 5.9 1.3 2.2 None 04/08 AM 6.9 2.3 1.7 Minor 04/09 PM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 6.2 2.2 1.2 Minor 02/07 PM 4.3 0.3 1.0 None 03/08 AM 6.4 2.4 1.4 Moderate 03/08 PM 5.2 1.2 1.8 None 04/09 AM 6.3 2.3 1.4 Moderate 04/09 PM 4.5 0.5 1.1 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 7.0 1.9 1.0 Minor 02/07 PM 5.2 0.1 1.2 None 03/08 AM 7.4 2.3 1.4 Moderate 03/09 PM 6.0 0.9 1.8 None 04/09 AM 7.2 2.1 1.3 Moderate 04/09 PM 5.4 0.3 1.2 None
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 09:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High astronomical tides combined with minor tidal anomalies will result in minor coastal flooding. Some low lying coastal roadways may be impacted. Wave action is minimal so major impacts are not anticipated. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Hampton Harbor NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.0 ft, Moderate 12.0 ft, Major 13.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 11.5 2.0 1.1 2 Minor 02/11 PM 9.6 0.1 0.8 2 None 03/11 AM 11.6 2.1 1.1 2-3 Minor 04/12 AM 10.1 0.6 1.2 2 None 04/12 PM 11.4 1.9 1.0 2 Minor 05/01 AM 9.2 -0.3 0.3 3 None Seavey Island / Portsmouth NH MLLW Categories - Minor 11.5 ft, Moderate 12.5 ft, Major 13.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.7 ft, Moderate 3.7 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 11.1 2.3 1.1 2 None 02/11 PM 9.2 0.4 0.8 2 None 03/11 AM 11.2 2.4 1.1 2 None 04/12 AM 9.7 0.9 1.2 2 None 04/12 PM 11.1 2.3 1.0 2 None 05/01 AM 8.8 -0.0 0.3 3 None Portland ME MLLW Categories - Minor 12.0 ft, Moderate 13.0 ft, Major 14.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/10 AM 12.6 2.9 1.2 2 Minor 02/11 PM 10.5 0.8 0.8 2-3 None 03/11 AM 12.6 2.9 1.1 2-3 Minor 04/12 AM 11.0 1.3 1.2 2 None 04/12 PM 12.5 2.8 1.0 1-2 Minor 05/01 AM 10.2 0.5 0.4 2-3 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...One to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the lower Neuse River, Pamlico, Core and Back Sounds, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the beaches, Pamlico Sound, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Up to 1 to 3 of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near soundside shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible, with portions of NC 12 possibly inundated on Ocracoke and Cedar Islands. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/08 PM 3.8 -2.0 1.2 2 None 03/08 AM 6.0 0.2 2.0 2-3 Moderate 03/09 PM 3.9 -1.9 1.2 0 None 04/09 AM 6.2 0.4 2.3 0 Moderate 04/10 PM 4.6 -1.2 1.9 0 None 05/10 AM 5.5 -0.3 1.8 0 Moderate Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/07 PM 2.1 1.0 1.2 1 None 03/07 AM 2.7 1.6 1.3 1 None 03/07 PM 3.6 2.5 2.8 0-3 Minor 04/08 AM 3.0 1.9 1.7 0 Minor 04/08 PM 2.5 1.4 1.6 0 None 05/10 AM 2.9 1.8 1.6 0 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties, particularly in low lying portions of Garden City Beach, Pawleys Island, and the Cherry Grove Beach section of North Myrtle Beach. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/07 AM 7.2 1.6 0.6 3 Minor 02/07 PM 5.8 0.2 0.7 3-4 None 03/06 AM 5.7 0.1 0.2 4-5 None 03/08 PM 5.8 0.2 0.7 3 None 04/08 AM 7.8 2.2 1.3 2-3 Minor 04/09 PM 6.7 1.1 1.7 2 None
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

