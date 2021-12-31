Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 05:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until noon EST today. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor flooding is expected with this morning`s high tide. Minor to moderate flooding is expected with Monday morning`s high tide. Additional coastal flooding is possible Tuesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 6.8 2.2 1.4 Minor 02/07 PM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None 03/08 AM 7.1 2.5 1.7 Moderate 03/08 PM 5.9 1.3 2.2 None 04/08 AM 6.9 2.3 1.7 Minor 04/09 PM 5.1 0.5 1.4 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 6.2 2.2 1.2 Minor 02/07 PM 4.3 0.3 1.0 None 03/08 AM 6.4 2.4 1.4 Moderate 03/08 PM 5.2 1.2 1.8 None 04/09 AM 6.3 2.3 1.4 Moderate 04/09 PM 4.5 0.5 1.1 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 02/07 AM 7.0 1.9 1.0 Minor 02/07 PM 5.2 0.1 1.2 None 03/08 AM 7.4 2.3 1.4 Moderate 03/09 PM 6.0 0.9 1.8 None 04/09 AM 7.2 2.1 1.3 Moderate 04/09 PM 5.4 0.3 1.2 None

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO