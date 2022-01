The Venomous Pinks have announced that they have finished tracking their new album. The band posted the news on their Instagram page in a post that reads in part,. "Exciting news! Tracking is done for the new album!!!! Words can’t express the hard work and dedication that went into creating/writing our first album ever. We laughed, we cried, we argued, we bled our hearts out, but at the end of the day - we are sisters and love being in a band together. This will be vulnerability in its purest form. A no hold back album written for you. Yes, you, the fans, who we consider our friends at home and on the road."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO