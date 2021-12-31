ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gv0yd_0dZjgIvE00
Virus Outbreak Australia Health care workers administer COVID-19 tests at a drive-through clinic in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Australian health authorities have reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP) (Bianca De Marchi)

SYDNEY — (AP) — New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.

Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas.

More than 15,000 of the new cases were reported in Sydney. Another 5,000 cases came from elsewhere in New South Wales state, while almost 6,000 were confirmed in Victoria state, home to the second largest city of Melbourne.

While hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing from the surge, so far they haven't reached comparative levels seen in previous outbreaks. And many cities were planning to go ahead with New Year's Eve celebrations, including the famous fireworks display from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Authorities were expecting far smaller crowds than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as 1 million revelers would crowd inner Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison remained upbeat despite the rising virus numbers and the many natural challenges the nation has recently faced.

“Despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” Morrison said in a New Year's Eve message.

“We have one of the lowest death rates and the highest vaccination rates from COVID anywhere in the world,” he said.

In New South Wales state, officials reported six new deaths while 763 patients were hospitalized, including 69 in intensive care. The state hasn't been able to keep up with demand for tests, leaving people to wait for hours.

But state Premier Dominic Perrottet said the health system was coping overall.

“While the case numbers are substantially increasing, compared to where we were with the delta variant, our position remains incredibly strong," he said. “Our number one priority here in New South Wales is to keep our people safe and that will continue to be our priority as we move through this next phase.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Omicron#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Ap
The Independent

Protesters set Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on fire

A fire damaged the exteriors and the front doors of Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on Thursday during a demonstration for aboriginal sovereignty.Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and workers inside the building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out.The building has remained a historical and heritage site since the parliament moved to Capital Hill in 1988. The building was added to Australia’s national heritage list in 2006. Authorities had agreed to a small and traditional smoking ceremony as part of a peaceful protest but it soon got out of hand, according to the...
AUSTRALIA
MedicalXpress

Daily COVID cases in Australia's New South Wales top 6,000

Australia's most populous state recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Saturday, adding a somber note to Christmas celebrations. New South Wales reported 6,288 new infections over the past 24 hours, an increase of 676 cases from the previous day and by far the highest number of cases in any Australian state since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Covid infections soar to record high as Omicron sweeps through UK

Covid infection levels have reached a record high in the UK, new data shows, as the Health Secretary maintained no further restrictions will be set out before Christmas.An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The data emerged within hours of Sajid Javid telling broadcasters the Government is not planning to make any more announcements on restrictions in England this week.It follows a warning from NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis that the service...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsbug.info

New record for daily infections as Australia marks second COVID Christmas

SYDNEY — Individual Australian states and territories have posted new record daily coronavirus infections as the country celebrates its second Christmas holiday under the pandemic. New South Wales posted a new record of 6,288 coronavirus infections in a day, the state health ministry said Saturday. That number was up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Australia starts 2022 with record COVID cases

SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Australia started 2022 with a record number of new COVID-19 cases as an outbreak centred in the eastern states grew, and New South Wales eased its isolation rules for healthcare workers as the number of people hospitalised with the virus rose. New South Wales, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
54K+
Followers
79K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy