Hampton, VA

Man found shot overnight in parking lot on North King Street in Hampton

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was injured in late night shooting in Hampton.

Police say they were notified for the shooting around 11:49 p.m. in the 900 block of North King Street, near Rip Rap Road.

Investigators learned that the victim was struck by gunfire during an altercation in a parking lot of a business. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

