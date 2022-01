The last few years have been full of changes and uncertainty. We are seeing our job market change as more people want to work remotely or were forced to change jobs because of the shutdown. Many became creative and started new careers while others are struggling to get by. We have dealt with the fear of the pandemic as our health care system is strained with the weight of patients and the death toll. There has been frustration with conflicting information and families have mourned the loss of loved ones. What do you think the new year will bring? Will we irradicate the virus? Will we solve the problem of the worker shortage? Will we adapt to all the new changes? Here are a few thoughts I would like to share about the possibilities in the new year.

3 DAYS AGO