Before last year's NCAA Championships, Missouri wrestling's Keegan O'Toole made it clear that he was going for gold. While he didn't get it in St. Louis in the national tournament, he did Sunday at the Southern Scuffle tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Over the course of the weekend, he had two wins by fall and beat West Virginia's Peyton Hall in a 13-4 major decision in the championship match.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO