South Korea will extend social distancing rules for 2 more weeks through to mid-January

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has confirmed its first death related to the new omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the deceased was in their 90s and living at a nursing home in the southern city of Gwangju. It says the person received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in October.A total of 21 people in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 — three of them with the omicron variant — since the first case was reported there on Dec. 24. It says the patient was posthumously found to have...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO