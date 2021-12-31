Turkey's Erdogan: The lira will stabilise next week

USDTRY was the top performer on Monday and early Tuesday, in a generally slowing pre-holiday market, shook strongly twice by the comments from Turkish President Erdogan. The currency accelerated to new historical low against the US dollar below 18 mark after Erdogan announced on Sunday possible implementation of Islamic doctrine, which avoids high interest and then sent another shockwave to the market by announcing anti-dollarization plan which would encourage Turks to hold lira savings rather than dollars, but did not provide more details how the government would fund the this expensive and inflationary plan.

CURRENCIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO