ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey's Erdogan: The lira will stabilise next week

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed the happenings in the past week:. He goes on to say that they have...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

ISTANBUL, Dec 31 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turks should keep all their savings in lira and that recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the lira weakened sharply in the last two months. "I want all my citizens to keep their savings in...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Erdogan's experimental plan failing to convince in changing lira's fortunes

Erdogan is famous for his unorthodox policies and the latest one last week is no exception. He announced that the government would guarantee returns on lira deposits, at a rate similar to those on foreign currency. That essentially makes up for any further depreciation in the lira. An example:. If...
WORLD
Reuters

Turkey's lira slides 5%; cenbank says it will monitor forex risks

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, tumbling 5.6% and eating further into the huge gains made the previous week, as worries persisted over soaring inflation and unorthodox monetary policy. The losses gathered pace after little initial reaction to the central...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Lira#Ploy#The Happenings#Usd
theedgemarkets.com

Turkey’s lira slides amid questions over currency-defence tool

ISTANBUL (Dec 27): Turkey’s lira snapped a five-day rally, challenging government assurances that it’s on a more stable footing after measures were introduced a week ago to stem its collapse. The currency slipped 6.2% to 11.3399 per dollar as of 1:42 p.m in Istanbul, after trading as weak...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Turkish Lira wraps strongest-week ever with lofty gains on Erdogan Govt. aid

Turkish Lira, the beleaguered Turk currency which had been grappling with an extraordinary scale of build-up in price pressures with the country’s key inflation indicator soaring as much as 20 per cent thus far this year, had recorded its strongest-ever weekly percentage gain on Friday, surging more than a whacking 50 per cent against its American counterpart following billions of dollars in aids from Erdogan Government through backdoor dollar sales by a number of State-owned lenders.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan government

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira was on track for its strongest week on record on Friday, having spiked 44% with the support of billions of dollars of state-backed market interventions and a promise that the government would cover FX losses on certain deposits. The currency had plunged on...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Turkey’s Missing Billions Signal Unannounced Lira Intervention

(Bloomberg) -- Turkish net foreign assets fell by nearly $6 billion early this week as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled plans to bolster the USD/TRY , suggesting Turkey made unannounced interventions in foreign-exchange markets. While the government has said it didn’t intervene, the fall of $5.9 billion probably signals a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Reuters

Turkey's lira support plan comes with potential costs -Fitch

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's radical new plan to support the lira and discourage dollarisation comes with obvious potential costs, one of Fitch's top sovereign analysts said on Wednesday, adding time would be needed to see if it worked or not. Fitch put Turkey's BB- rating on a downgrade...
BUSINESS
CNN

The Turkish lira swings wildly as Erdogan's big gamble continues

London (CNN Business) — Turkey's experiment in cutting interest rates to fight inflation has sent its currency crashing to record lows this year. Now, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to prop up the lira with a raft of new unorthodox economic measures. Erdogan said the government would try...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan’s anti-dollarization plan

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s lira gained more steam and was up 7% on Tuesday following a historic 25% recovery from record lows, after President Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a plan he said would guarantee local currency deposits against market fluctuations. The currency dipped then strengthened in volatile trade to...
BUSINESS
b975.com

Turkey’s crisis rattles the faithful in Erdogan’s heartland

KONYA, Turkey (Reuters) – Turkish labourer Hasan Sarikaya says he has no job, no money and no hope for a better future while President Tayyip Erdogan – the leader he supported for years – remains in power. Like many people in the industrial city of Konya in...
MIDDLE EAST
marketpulse.com

Santa’s back, Mostly positive US data, Erdogan’s lira playbook, bitcoin disappoints

Omicron is looking more like a short-term disruption to the economic outlook and not a destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course. A wrath of US economic data, which was mostly pre-Omicron painted a picture that showed the economy was moderating, but growth and inflation remained strong. Jobless claims continue to head in the right direction, higher prices dragged down both incomes and spending, and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure came in much hotter-than-expected.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/TRY Outlook: Lira Has Registered The Record One-Day Rally On President Erdogan’s

USDTRY was the top performer on Monday and early Tuesday, in a generally slowing pre-holiday market, shook strongly twice by the comments from Turkish President Erdogan. The currency accelerated to new historical low against the US dollar below 18 mark after Erdogan announced on Sunday possible implementation of Islamic doctrine, which avoids high interest and then sent another shockwave to the market by announcing anti-dollarization plan which would encourage Turks to hold lira savings rather than dollars, but did not provide more details how the government would fund the this expensive and inflationary plan.
CURRENCIES
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy