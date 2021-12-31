December 31 fishing report from Byron Stout

With the appropriate nod to Andy Williams, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” (as always, for fishing in Southwest Florida).

Grouper diggers have been busy with the auld, “out with the old, in with the new stuff.” Gag grouper finally started biting well as their season comes to a close after Dec. 31, and red grouper aficionados are gearing up for their opener, Jan. 1.

Chamber of Commerce weather has kept the snook, redfish, and trout biting in the bays. But unseasonably warm waters also taketh away, from what might be a better winter bite on sheepshead and freshwater crappie.

Gabe Wentzel’s 16-inch lane snapper was one of 21 keeper lanes he and his party caught on squid Tuesday, 22 miles west of New Pass on their offshore Fishbuster Charter.

OFFSHORE: Fishbuster Charters Capt. Dave Hanson had the Matlock and Wentzel families grinning, as they hauled 21 keeper lane snapper over the gunnels while releasing 20 red grouper to 20 inches, 22 miles west of New Pass Tuesday morning. The day before, 19 miles out, Mike Connealy and Brett and Haley Ewig used squid to box six keeper lanes, four porgies, and a 28-inch gag grouper, while releasing a short gag and a 16-inch, out-of-season triggerfish.

Get Hooked Charter Capt. Matt DeAngelis delivered a nice birthday present Saturday in the form of an 18-inch tripletail to Cooper Rasnick, who used a live shrimp to pull it off a stone crab trap buoy out of Big Carlos Pass.

Lehr’s Economy Tackle in North Fort Myers reports gags have resurged over ledges and artificial reefs off Lee’s northern coastlines, where anglers “are literally killing it trolling Mann’s Stretch plugs and Nomads,” as well as fishing with live pinfish and jigging up gags to 48 pounds, in depths from 30 to 60 feet. Mike Westra also reports a lot of anglers have been gearing up for a new year’s haul of red grouper.

King Fisher offshore trips to depths around 65 feet out of Boca Grande Pass have been capitalizing on the reopening of lane snapper with nice boxes, complemented with porgies and grunts. One trip also produced a couple of little tunny caught while bottom fishing.

Master Isaac Neff won family honors with this 30-incher, also caught at Starvation Key with Capt. DeAngelis.

ESTERO BAY: Capt. Matt DeAngelis reports hot red fishing on Wednesday’s incoming tides at Starvation Key, starting with Ohio anglers Will Robinson and Pat Pelland releasing fish of 25 and 27 inches. Then, after waiting out a slack falling tide, Coloradans Eric and Isaac Neff released reds from 27 to 30 inches, beginning around 4 p.m. as the tide came in again. Starvation produced six dandy reds altogether, all on live shrimp.

Bob Mignogna reports a “post-Christmas delight” of a day in eastern Estero Bay with Jane Schlesinger. They broke in a new St. Croix rod catching multiple snapper, snook, and sheepshead on live shrimp.

Lehr’s reports anglers taking live herrings into the river have been catching lots of snook along both shorelines, from the mouth at Punta Rassa, up past the Cape Coral Bridge. They also are getting reports of red and black drum around the Veterans Midpoint Memorial and Edison bridges, and in the mouths of direct access canals on the Cape side.

PINE ISLAND: St. James City Capt. George Grosselfinger has found the fishing so good around lower Pine Island Sound, including the MacKeever Keys, “the days have just been running together.” Shorelines have been good for snook and a few nice redfish on topwater plugs and white swimbaits, and he’s been bagging very large trout east of the MacKeevers, with outgoing tides producing best.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR: King Fisher bay boat guides have been staying very busy, mostly with spotted seatrout biting shrimp on popping cork rigs along east side grass flats, where boat limits of six haven’t been difficult. The Charlotte Harbor Reef also has come to life, producing cobia and three fat sheepshead of 4 to 5 pounds for the Paige party from Missouri, Wednesday with Capt. Brad Batz. Oddball of the week was a 25-inch keeper king mackerel, rarely seen as far inland as the Reef. Not so rare have been a dozen cobia caught at the Reef and along the outside of the bar, although only one has measured up to the 33-inch minimum fork length.

FRESHWATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: The Immokalee lake report is of good news, and not so good. Crappie finally moved into shoreline cattails for spawning, and then left as waters warmed up. The specks also quit biting very well in deeper waters, and anglers fishing from the pier and shorelines of Ann Olesky Park haven’t done much, either.

Texan Denise Ferris caught this Florida-size bass on a wild shiner in Lake Okeechobee’s Monkey Box area, on her trip out of Roland Martin’s Marina & Resort with Capt. Jose Betancourt.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: Roland Martin Marina Capt. Jose Betancourt reports relatively high water levels have opened up bass spawning areas well west of Observation Shoal, from Moonshine Bay through the Monkey Box in the lake’s western marsh. The Shoal from Whidden Pass north to Bird Island also has been holding big spawning fish which have been hitting black and blue flipping baits including Senko type stick worms and plastic critters, as well as live golden shiners. Capt. Betancourt also reports chatterbaits and white or silver jerkbaits also have been working well in open water.

PIC OF THE WEEK

Fishing isn’t always about bent rods. Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee shot his dad, Bill, “using Guiness to catch a buzz,” on one of Southwest Florida’s pristine beaches.

Anglers can expect halcyon days through the weekend.

FISH TIP

Haley Ewing’s 16-inch triggerfish was lucky it was out of season, on her family’s Monday Fishbuster trip. Gulf triggerfish were closed by quota Oct. 11, 2021, and won’t reopen until March 1, 2022.

Grouper rules will change this weekend, as gags go out and reds come in on Jan. 1. Lane snapper also reopened Dec. 23, and have been biting very well in keeper sizes. Fishery managers remind anglers that even those normally exempt from purchasing a fishing license are required to sign up for a free State Reef Fish Angler permit when fishing for snappers, groupers, amberjacks, triggerfish, and some other reef fishes. The program is used for helping to monitor reef fish populations for regulatory purposes. Sign up where fishing licenses are sold, or here.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: Charlotte Harbor Reef for sheepshead and cobia.

No. 2: Offshore for red grouper and lane snapper.

No. 3: Gag grouper on nearshore ledges and artificial reefs.

No. 4: MacKeever Keys for snook, redfish, and trout.

No. 5: Caloosahatchee River for redfish and snook action.

No. 6: Estero Bay for redfish and more.

No. 7: Lake Trafford for crappie, after Monday’s cold front.

Lake Okeechobee

No. 1: Moonshine Bay and Monkey Box for bass.

No. 2: Observation Shoal for bass.