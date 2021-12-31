Horoscopes 1-1-22

Simon & The Stars 2022 Horoscope, Ranking of Signs: Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius in trouble. With the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year, the inevitable2022 horoscope of Simon & the Stars, born Simone Morandi. The astrologer has drawn up one ranking of zodiac signs and forecasts for their 2022. What will the less fortunate signs in the new year? For the Bull, sign of the Earth, 2022 will be a year in which to get out of unpleasant situations rather than live a real recovery. A year of transition, therefore, of waiting, of construction for a better future: you will have to concentrate your forces on repairing the damage caused by a stunted and difficult 2021. Come out of a long period of disappointment and the first few weeks of the coming year won’t be generous, but he may understand the mistakes and the people he is worth building with. If the first part of the year will therefore be therapeutic, in the second you will have to focus on introspection, to understand and focus on situations, people, opportunities to be seized in the future. You will have 12 months to prepare for 2023, a new year in which the planets will finally be on your side.

