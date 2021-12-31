ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope 12-31

By RYAN ZUMMALLEN
Derrick
 2 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 — You have a strong need for order and organization. You...

www.thederrick.com

Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
astrostyle.com

January 2022 Horoscope: New Year, Interrupted?

Raise your hand if you’re so ready for things to change on this planet, sooner rather than later. In January, the stars hand you a metaphorical mop and bucket and say, “Awesome! Get to work!”. Welcome to a typical Capricorn season, which lasts until January 19 this year....
Refinery29

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, & It's Asking Us To Step Into The Light

The thing about predicting the future is, the moment you speak one into being it becomes a notion that is already past. What transpires after prediction, after ambition, is anybody’s guess — subject to the holy chaos that is the human world. All we can do is honour what we know, what has come before, and what it taught us. We know that we enter the year 2022 with a nod to the Sun and the equinoxes because the year 2022 is a solar year based on a solar calendar. With this in mind, we move toward the new year with reverence for the solstice and what our time with the night has restored in us.
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 12/31/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You spent too many weeks being sidelined. Over the next few days, you'll be blocked, tackled, and you may even fumble the ball but at least you'll be moving towards your goal. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Things get heated, but that confrontation...
SHAPE

Your January 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

From the moment the ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, it's easy to feel the air buzz with optimism and excitement about what the next 12 months may bring (even if the previous 12 months were a bit of a roller coaster). And as the first month of the year, January can't help but be filled with not only a glimmery sense of anticipation and heightened desire to get back to work on big-picture goals — ideally with a little help from your VIPs. This vibe arrives courtesy of the two signs the sun occupies throughout the month: industrious, goal-oriented earth sign Capricorn and social, future-minded air sign Aquarius. (See: How to Crush Your Goals, Based On Your Zodiac Sign)
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 29 through Jan. 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Historians disagree about the legacy of Jimmy Carter, who was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Was he effective or not? Opinions differ. But there's no ambiguity about a project he pursued after his presidency. He led a global effort to eliminate a pernicious disease caused by the guinea worm parasite. When Carter began his work, 3.5 million people per year suffered from the parasite's debilitating effects. Today, there are close to zero victims. Will 2022 bring an equivalent boon to your life, Aries? The banishment of an old bugaboo? A monumental healing? I suspect so.
NewsBreak
NYLON

Your January 2022 Horoscope Starts On A High Note

Despite the ravages of December and the past year in general, 2022 does indeed start on a high note — believe it or not! — with Jupiter beginning its oceanic residency in Pisces. For most of the year, the planet of wisdom and light returns to its home under the sea, in the sign of synthesis and consciousness. In the midst of so much raw survivalism, Jupiter’s return to Pisces (where it joins fellow ruler Neptune) awakens new possibilities of spiritual and social connection. While you hustle, strive, and endure through January’s harder elements, don’t forget to look up at the skies: it’s a new year, in a new decade, and once in a while, you may find yourself unexpectedly delighted.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Dec. 31, 2021: Val Kilmer, control your emotions

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Joey McIntyre, 49; Val Kilmer, 62; Bebe Neuwirth, 63; Anthony Hopkins, 84. Happy Birthday: Take the necessary steps to bring about positive change. It’s up to you to make things happen, so stop waiting for someone to do the legwork for you. Use your ingenuity to find a unique way to use your skills to get ahead. Control your emotions, stick to the truth and spend only what’s necessary to achieve your goal. Your numbers are 8, 13, 23, 27, 31, 35, 41.
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead: 27 December to 2 January

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... The cosmos is whispering sweet nothings to you as the guardian angel planet Jupiter moves into the place that encourages you to have faith in your future. It's a sign suggesting you can transcend any negative areas by refusing to get locked into exchanges that take your energy down rather than up.
POPSUGAR

Your Horoscope For the Week of Jan. 2 Is Ushering In New Beginnings

Here's to an adventurous and prosperous 2022. Cliché as they may be, the "new year, new me" vibes never cease to inspire us to put our best foot forward . . . at least during the first couple months of every year. The real challenge, however, is to stay equally committed to whatever your goals are for the remainder of the year. Fortunately, your weekly horoscope for Jan. 2, 2022, has "new beginnings" written in the stars, although there's a catch.
Good News Network

The 2022 New Year's Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny's 'Free Will Astrology'

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning January 1, 2021. Microbiologist Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1928. It was later described as “the single greatest victory ever achieved over disease”—an antidote to dangerous infections caused by bacteria. But there’s more to the story. Fleming’s strain of penicillin could only be produced in tiny amounts—not nearly enough to become a widespread medicine. It wasn’t until 1943 that a different strain of penicillin was found—one that could be mass-produced. The genius who made this possible was Mary Hunt, a humble researcher without a college degree. By 1944, the new drug was saving thousands of lives. I mention Hunt because she’s a good role model for you in 2022. I believe you’ll have chances to improve on the work of others, generating excellent results. You may also improve on work you’ve done in the past.
purewow.com

What Is Esoteric Astrology and How Is It Different from Reading My Horoscope?

The thing about astrology is that once you know a little bit about it, you quickly realize how much you don’t know. It’s a language with an almost infinite amount of dialects. It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing! One of astrology’s least practiced and most mysterious forms is esoteric astrology, which first surfaced in the early 20th century and—for better or for worse—might be the O.G. manifestation trend! Here’s everything we know about it.
astrostyle.com

2022 Astrology: Your Ultimate Horoscope Forecast for the New Year

Your 2022 horoscope can help you “plan it by the planets” all year long. And why wouldn’t you use this cosmic calendar, the ancient clock that’s scripted in our stars and sky?. From new and full moons to 2022 Numerology to the best days for love,...
MindBodyGreen

Your January 2022 Monthly Horoscope, From The AstroTwins

Raise your hand if you're so ready for things to change on this planet, sooner rather than later. In January, the stars hand you a metaphorical mop and bucket and say, "Awesome! Get to work!" Welcome to a typical Capricorn season, which lasts until January 19 this year. But the...
d1softballnews.com

Simon & The Stars 2022 Horoscope, Ranking of Signs / In crisis Taurus, Virgo and …

Simon & The Stars 2022 Horoscope, Ranking of Signs: Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius in trouble. With the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year, the inevitable2022 horoscope of Simon & the Stars, born Simone Morandi. The astrologer has drawn up one ranking of zodiac signs and forecasts for their 2022. What will the less fortunate signs in the new year? For the Bull, sign of the Earth, 2022 will be a year in which to get out of unpleasant situations rather than live a real recovery. A year of transition, therefore, of waiting, of construction for a better future: you will have to concentrate your forces on repairing the damage caused by a stunted and difficult 2021. Come out of a long period of disappointment and the first few weeks of the coming year won’t be generous, but he may understand the mistakes and the people he is worth building with. If the first part of the year will therefore be therapeutic, in the second you will have to focus on introspection, to understand and focus on situations, people, opportunities to be seized in the future. You will have 12 months to prepare for 2023, a new year in which the planets will finally be on your side.
