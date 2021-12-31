New Dirk Serries Releases

This Thursday, December 30: Agape Trio plus Salim Washington. This last-minute addition to our schedule features music from Agape Trio with special guest Salim Washington. A native of Detroit living in New York, Washington is multi-wind player and excellent saxophonist. His secondary instruments are reminiscent of Yusef Lateef, in that he focuses on flute and the much rarer instrument for improvising, oboe. The leader of The Harlem Arts Ensemble, he was an early member of The Sun Messengers and has worked with Fred Ho, Anthony Braxton, Donald Smith, Hakim Jami, Ku-umba Frank Lacy and many others. For this show, he joins the new working ensemble, Agape Trio, featuring baritone sax and bass clarinet great Alex Harding and the dynamic rhythm section of David Hurley on percussion and Joel Peterson on doublebass.
Comments / 0