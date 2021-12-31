ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Dirk Serries Releases

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIRK SERRIES & TRÖSTA – ISLAND ON THE MOOND. DIRK SERRIES (worldwide renowned for his ambient alter-ego Vidna Obmana from 1984 till 2007) returns to this expansive sound universe with a new collaborative album that redefines the genre. Together with alto saxophonist...

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

Top 10 Def Leppard Songs

In the history of rock, few bands have garnered a legacy quite as belovedly evocative as Def Leppard. From their iconic logo to their distinctive fashion to their signature style of high-energy pop-meets-metal, the work is like a universe unto itself—when you listen to it, you’re instantly transported to the circa-1980s world of a blossoming creative movement that, to this day, remains as resonant as ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slackpreneur

A Checklist to Release New Music

Are you releasing your music soon? Here’s a checklist that you need to have before publishing your work!. Photo by Wes Hicks (Unsplash) Disclosure: Please note that some of the links below are affiliate links, and I will earn a small commission when you sign up through those links. This revenue goes to my addiction to strong, black coffee! I thoroughly recommend and personally use these services because I have found them useful and trustworthy. My personal lawyer (a/k/a David Lynch, our family dog) wanted to make sure I complied with FTC regulations!
bravewords.com

RAMBUK Releases New Single “Death Of The Chosen”

Denmark’s Rambuk has just released the single “Death Of The Chosen” together with a music video. This is their third single from their upcoming album Chains and it is one of the fastest and fiercest songs they have written. Rambuk’s first EP Beneath The Corpses was released...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (December 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month, that includes a must-have collection of vintage Afrobeat, spiritual jazz and songs rescued from the long delayed Wrens album.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

More Upcoming Cyclic Law Releases

“Werden” is Kristina Feldhammer’s (aka Krist Mort) latest book of analog photography. It comprises a careful curation of self portraits created, and hand printed in the darkroom, between 2015 and 2020 in Austria. Along with this collection of darkroom works, the book also contains previously unreleased sketches, a foreword by Jonathan Berman as well as an artist bio by Isabel Biederleitner.
ENTERTAINMENT
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Patrick Shiroishi – Hidemi (2021; American Dreams)

Whether solo or group context, saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi is a remarkably adaptive player. He is capable of performing systemically complex music that is also emotive and expressive. These skills are exemplified in Hidemi. Titled after his grandfather, who was a prisoner in Japanese-American concentration camps during World War II, the album reflects not only on Hidemi’s journey from incarceration to freedom in a culture still suffering from xenophobia, but how this history echoes in the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Maj3sty Releases New Video for “Last Trumpet” in 2022

Maj3sty, a prolific and prophetic artist is giving the world a taste of who he is with the video for his single, “Last Trumpet”. The video is filmed Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and shows a raw portrayal of Maj3sty and his message. After opening for Julian Marley on his US Summer Tour 2021, Maj3sty has been building momentum in North Carolina as the Top Conscious Gospel Artist in the world. An emerging independent artist and CEO of his own record label, Dan Fashion Entertainment LLC. The world has yet to witness an artist of his caliber and charisma. With hip hop being saturated with repetitive content and r&b being replayed with sexual lyrics, Maj3sty is bringing a holy presence to music. He says:
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
avantmusicnews.com

Sun Ra’s Arkestra Nominated for Grammy

The Arkestra, which has continued to tour and record since his death in 1993, was recently nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for “Swirling,” the group’s first album in over 20 years. The nomination is the first for the band in its nearly 60-year history, going back to when it was first started in Chicago in the mid-1950s.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Avant Music News Most Popular Posts of 2021

While this list leans heavily toward “best of” posts as well as posts from earlier in the year, it is still interesting data on what happens to catch people’s eyes here on AMN. More year-end lists to follow…
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

A New Wave Of Jazz Upcoming Releases

JOHN EDWARDS – MELANCHOLIA (cd) Recorded and mixed at Dave Hunt studio (London, UK), February 8th 2020. Mastered at the Sunny Side Inc. Studio, Anderlecht (Belgium) TOM JACKSON & COLIN WEBSTER – THE OTHER LIES (cd) Tom Jackson. Clarinet. Colin Webster. Alto And baritone saxophones. Recorded at Peckham...
MUSIC
Eureka Times-Standard

Sweetwater releases two new albums

Musician Harlis Sweetwater has joined the My Grito roster. Sweetwater is an independent national touring artist from Orange County. His music is founded on rock, blues and soul music, however, his influences and inspirations range from hip hop and reggae to jazz and country music. Sweetwater released three albums under...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

How to Get Noticed in 2022 ~ A Guide for Musicians and Labels (From A Closer Listen)

A Closer Listen provides a really nice set of advice for labels and musicians who want to get reviewed. This sums it up quite well:. Most reviewers don’t make money writing reviews. They volunteer simply because they love music. Every reviewer wishes they could review more. No review site likes to see a release go unreviewed. And yet, they do, and they will. On the other side of the equation, most recording artists don’t make much (or any) money. They dream of a day when this can become their profession. But they, too, do what they do out of love for their art. Few people are able to buy all the music they want, or even listen to all the music they would like to hear. We’re all in this together. Make music because it inspires you ~ we’ll review music when it inspires us, when we have the time, and when our children aren’t sick and our workloads are light. We appreciate what you do, even when we don’t review you, so please appreciate us in return!
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Harmonic Series 1/12 is Out

Over video chat, cellist Judith Hamann and I talk about Berlin, in-between spaces, centering the performer, collectivism and collaboration, and listening and responding. Raven Chacon – American Ledger no. 1 (2018) reviews. Pascal Battus / Michel Doneda – Miracle (Potlatch, 2021) Lauri Hyvärinen – Cut Contexts (Intonema, 2021)...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Aoife O’Donovan Releases New Single “B61” Ahead of January LP Release

Ahead of her slated January 21 release for her new LP, Age Of Apathy, Grammy award-winning songwriter and performer Aoife O’Donovan has released a new single, “B61.”. Written in the recent age of lockdown loneliness, the somber song remembers Brooklyn bars and indigo skies of O’Donovan’s past. It also laments the spiritual purgatory many find themselves in today.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Coming to Detroit’s Trinosophes

This Thursday, December 30: Agape Trio plus Salim Washington. This last-minute addition to our schedule features music from Agape Trio with special guest Salim Washington. A native of Detroit living in New York, Washington is multi-wind player and excellent saxophonist. His secondary instruments are reminiscent of Yusef Lateef, in that he focuses on flute and the much rarer instrument for improvising, oboe. The leader of The Harlem Arts Ensemble, he was an early member of The Sun Messengers and has worked with Fred Ho, Anthony Braxton, Donald Smith, Hakim Jami, Ku-umba Frank Lacy and many others. For this show, he joins the new working ensemble, Agape Trio, featuring baritone sax and bass clarinet great Alex Harding and the dynamic rhythm section of David Hurley on percussion and Joel Peterson on doublebass.
DETROIT, MI
ijpr.org

JPR Live Session: The RT's

For roughly a decade, the band now known as the RT's were known as the Rad Trads. Described as an era of 'bar band' music - the kind of horn-fueled, jazz influenced, high energy party music you might expect to enjoy with friends...and drinks. But for the RT's, Patrick Sargent...
ROCK MUSIC
WSYX ABC6

New releases in theaters Christmas Weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Maddwolf Movie reviewers Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to review this week's new releases entertaining families this Christmas Weekend!. 1. THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. 2. LICORICE PIZZA. 3. SING 2.
COLUMBUS, OH
EDMTunes

Stokyo Releases New Portable Vinyl Mixer and Turntable

Japanese retailer Stokyo has released a new portable turntable and mixer set for vinyl. It has biggie backed off the design of Columbia GP3 portable model. And it includes a pitch adjuster, crossfader and built-in speakers. It also fits 7”, 10”, and 12” record sizes. Available here.
ELECTRONICS

