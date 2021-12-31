ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to decide among COVID-19 booster options

By RYAN ZUMMALLEN Edmunds
Derrick
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 65-year-old man in good health. In March 2021 I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I understand I am...

Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Moderna booster FAQ: COVID shot side effects, vaccine effectiveness, what to know about third dose

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A third of of the US is now boosted with a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or a second of Johnson & Johnson's. All three boosters shots are effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, even from the highly contagious omicron variant. Research released by the UK on Friday continues to underscore the importance of boosters. The UK Health Security Agency's report notes that 20 weeks after the second dose of mRNA vaccines, protection against the omicron variant decreases to only 10%, with a booster, or third dose, bringing protection back up to 90%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Times

CDC attempting ‘herd immunity’ for U.S.?

While the “CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine time” (Web, Dec. 27), a study in the medical journal “JAMA Network Open” recently reported that 40.50% of populations infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. Thus reducing the isolation period from 10 to five days may keep society ‘functioning’, but at the risk of asymptomatic spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

How the CDC Decided to Shorten COVID Quarantines

The CDC's latest update to its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines reduces the isolation period from ten days to just five for people who test positive but are asymptomatic. Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, regional clinical director at Carbon Health, spoke to Cheddar's Baker Machado about the new guidance. She noted that while the reduced quarantine time "makes sense," the CDC should also require that a person test negative after their quarantine and before interacting with the public. "There is science behind it. We know that the majority of illness happens, or transmission, one to two days before the onset of symptoms and then two to three days as you have symptoms. So there is science behind the reducement of the actual five days," she said.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

How the third COVID-19 booster shot can slow the omicron variant

A new study suggests that the third COVID-19 vaccine shot — the COVID-19 booster shot — can slow the spread of the omicron variant. The study was done by the University of Copenhagen, Statistics Denmark and Statens Serum Institut. The study, which was published on medRxiv and was...
PHARMACEUTICALS
11Alive

Surge in COVID-19 cases among vaccinated Georgians

ATLANTA — New data from the Georgia Department of Public Health is now showing a growing number of vaccinated Georgians who have not gotten their booster shot are testing positive for COVID-19. The state's latest numbers on breakthrough cases reveal that the booster could be the key to not getting Omicron.
GEORGIA STATE

