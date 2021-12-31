Prep your vehicle for winter driving

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday.
Gary DeRusha, operations leader at the auto shop, said his team handled 65 vehicles on Tuesday alone, when an average day sees about 45-50 customers.
“With this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy,” he said. “A lot of it is air pressure checks, checking the oil, things of that nature but right now a lot of shops are backed up because...
Comments / 0