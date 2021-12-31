ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep your vehicle for winter driving

By RYAN ZUMMALLEN Edmunds
Derrick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving your vehicle when there’s snow and ice on the...

www.thederrick.com

Motor City Car Guy

Do You Need To Wash Your Car in the Winter?

red car in the snowPhoto by Skitterphoto on Pexels. Back in the day, I was told not to worry about washing my truck in the winter because it was too cold to rust. I'm not sure that was good advice, so I did some research, and here's what the experts have to say about washing your vehicle in the winter.
blackchronicle.com

Best to de-ice your windshield? You need patience, but not vinegar

Winter is coming (on Dec. 21), but cold and icy weather is already here. That means one chilly morning soon, you could find yourself greeted by an iced-over windshield. A bit of snow on your vehicle isn’t a big problem, but a solid sheet of ice on your windshield can be a major hassle preventing you from getting where you need to go on time.
CARS
Skagit Breaking

Winter Driving on Mount Vernon Streets

MOUNT VERNON—We get a lot of calls about snowy and icy road conditions in Mount Vernon. Some callers thank the City for its efforts to clear the roads, and some call with advice on how they would go about clearing the roads if they worked in our Public Works Department.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
centraloregondaily.com

Recreational vehicles made for winter adventure seekers

The long-range winter forecast for the Pacific Northwest calls for mostly mild, dry conditions. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any outdoor adventures to be had. You may just need to head inland a bit to find the snow. Perhaps memories are still fresh of your younger...
CARS
yaktrinews.com

Is your car prepped for icy weather? Kennewick mechanic offers tips

KENNEWICK, Wash. – With single digit temperatures bound for the Tri-Cities, AJ Schneider with 360 Automotive in Kennewick has some tips for drivers to be prepared. His first thought: if you have chains, know how to install them and have the necessary tools. “Definitely gloves will help a lot,...
KENNEWICK, WA
CBS Minnesota

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold Temperatures

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday. Gary DeRusha, operations leader at the auto shop, said his team handled 65 vehicles on Tuesday alone, when an average day sees about 45-50 customers. “With this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy,” he said. “A lot of it is air pressure checks, checking the oil, things of that nature but right now a lot of shops are backed up because...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
basinlife.com

Winter Driving Tips from BasinLife.com

Driving in winter weather can be harrowing, especially in snowstorms and icy conditions. By getting your car ready for winter and using some simple tips to drive safely, you can face almost any weather Mother Nature decides to send your way. Maintain your Vehicle. Before heading out in wet weather,...
TRAFFIC
WTOL 11

ODOT crews prep roads for arrival of winter weather

TOLEDO, Ohio — ODOT crews started prepping the roads Tuesday morning by laying brine down, which sticks to the roadways and acts as the first level of defense against the snow from sticking. Rebecca Dangelo with ODOT District 2 said it's been a while since we've driven in these...
TOLEDO, OH
Martinsville Bulletin

How to drive safely on black ice

One of the biggest dangers for drivers in the winter is black ice. It's never wise to attempt driving on black ice, but here are three tips that can help you if you find yourself driving on it.
TRAFFIC
dublinohiousa.gov

Prepping Cities for Vehicle Autonomy

While automated vehicles (AVs) use existing streets, highways, traffic lights and signage for guidance, they interact with roadway infrastructure much differently than human drivers. Because AVs are driven by machines instead of people, they have the advantage of communicating with other machines that are already in place and are starting to be deployed as part of smart infrastructure. Ranging from traffic cameras to sensors, collaborative infrastructure can help AVs navigate a tricky intersection or even detect and prepare for a potentially dangerous situation ahead, such as a pedestrian walking into traffic or a vehicle speeding through a red light.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
CARS
AOL Corp

CARS
WUSA9

Winter storm preps bring busy day for local hardware stores

BETHESDA, Md. — As a winter storm moved closer to the region, the possible arrival of snow brought crowds of people out to hardware and grocery stores on Sunday to prepare for the cold conditions. At Strosniders Hardware in Bethesda, a line of customers remained steady for much of...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC26

Breaking it Down with Brittney - Winter Driving

WINTER DRIVING: As we head into the holiday weekend and millions take to the roads, having a safe commute is key. With an active holiday weather pattern and the chances of freezing rain both Thursday and Friday morning for N.E.W, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot gives us a few tips to keep in mind to make it to our destination safely.
ENVIRONMENT
slocity.org

5 Storm-Prep Tips for First Day of Winter

Today is the first day of winter and while it may not snow here in San Luis Obispo, it sure can rain during the winter months. Forecasters predict that it will rain several days this week and next week in San Luis Obispo. While we don’t expect widespread flooding with the coming rain, every winter brings with it potential flooding.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

