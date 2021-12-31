ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian pianist blows the whistle on gay composers

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

The pianist and activist Luca Ciammarughi has published a book about the gay lives of...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

These we have lost in 2021

You can find a comprehensive catalogue of musical mortality by clicking the RIP button at the top right-hand corner of this page. Below, we list fifty of the saddest losses. 41-2 Composer Anthony Payne and his wife Jane Manning. 43 Conductor Kazimierz Kord. 44 Mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig. 45 Balladeer Milva.
NPR

Hilary Hahn, 'Serenade for Life'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. The buzz about Hilary Hahn's beauty of tone and beyond-her-years maturity was already swirling when I first saw her perform as an 18-year-old in 1998. Since then, the three-time Grammy-winning violinist has grown into a searching artist with a nose for new music and devotion to the classics. The splendor of her sound has only deepened, and dozens of today's best composers have taken note, writing pieces for Hahn, including this posthumous surprise from the Finnish master Einojuhani Rautavaara. After he died in 2016, a pair of serenades for violin and orchestra were discovered – a commission Hahn had asked for years earlier and thought she'd never see. The second of the two is titled "Serenade for Life." The Radio France Philharmonic provides a subtly colored, gentle rippling pulse over which Hahn's violin sings, as if on a river which grows into white water only to fall off abruptly like a waterfall.
Slipped Disc

Mourning for great American singer on the Rhine

The Deutsche Oper am Rhein has announced the death on Christmas Eve in Düsseldorf of its American alto Gwendolyn Killebrew. Philadelphia born, Killibrew was a member of the Rhein ensemble from 1976 to 2006. She appeared often as Carmen and in a number of Wagner roles, which she sang also at Bayreuth and at the Met.
Person
Handel
Person
George Sand
The Independent

Aled Jones teams up with pianist with dementia on Christmas charity tune

Aled Jones has joined forces with a man living with dementia to create a Christmas song for charity.The Welsh singer joined Paul Harvey an 81-year-old former music teacher and composer who became well known after his son Nick shared a video of him playing piano that went viral.In the video, Nick challenged his father, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, to improvise a tune using the notes F, A, D and B, and the video’s popularity prompted an appearance on BBC Breakfast.Daniel Whibley of the BBC Philharmonic arranged for the orchestra to virtually record the song, Four Notes,...
Slipped Disc

Swiss composer, RIP

The Swiss composer and conductor Jürg Wyttenbach died on Wednesday in a Basle nursing home at the age of 88. Aside from his own works, he conducted more than 100 premieres of scores by living composers, many of them at the Donaueschinger Musiktage.
Denton Record-Chronicle

For a song: Composer pens concerto for Guyer High student

Guyer High School senior Christian Luevano was speechless for a moment when he unwrapped a parcel given to him by the school’s Director of Orchestras Michelle Hanlon. Luevano said he knew something was up. A classmate had told him to join him in the orchestra hall at Guyer, and when they walked in, his parents, Chuck and Kim Luevano, were there. So were his former and current double bass violin teachers, Gudrun Raschen and Jeff Bradetich.
hppr.org

Pepe Romero, Classical Guitar Legend, Returns to Amarillo on January 8th

Kicking off the holiday season in style, HPPR was honored to share some time with one of the world's most accomplished classical guitarists living and working today: Pepe Romero kindly shared some time to chat with High Plains Morning about his upcoming performance with Chamber Music Amarillo on January 8th, 2022. He'll take the stage with his good friend Michael Palmer as part of the CMA's 3rd concert of the season, "Pepe Romero & Beethoven 7." To hear our full interview, click the blue button at the top of this page.
Slipped Disc

Our top story of 2021 is a morality tale of operatic ingratitude

Just under 21 million people have visited slippedisc.com so far in 2021 and we’re very glad to have served them our 24/365 diet of exclusive news, features, musical rarities and special gifts for subscribers. Our biggest story of the year in terms of readership was the death of Alberto...
Slipped Disc

Leading German baritone cancels Met debut

The German baritone Christian Gerhaher has pulled out of the role of Count in next week’s Marriage of Figaro, starting January 8, which should have been his belated debut at the house. All the Met will say is that it’s ‘to a non-Covid-related illness.’. Gerhaher, 52, has...
Slipped Disc

Vienna Phil ignored Barenboim for 24 years

An outstandingly dull press conference for the New Year’s Day concert yielded one worthwhile item of information. The Vienna Philharmonic chairman Daniel Froschauer recalled the Danel Barenboim, who is conducting New Years Day for the third time, made his debut with the orchestra in Salzburg as a pianist in 1965.
Slipped Disc

Herbert Blomstedt: Why I gave up the baton

The venerable conductor, 94 years old, now relies on his hands. He explains why in an interview with Markus Thiel:. ‘I once had a concert with the Vienna Philharmonic in Salzburg. And after a break from rehearsals I forgot my baton in the conductor’s room. Then you stand in front of a Bruckner symphony and think to yourself: run back quickly? Or ask someone to do it? So I went on. Such orchestras do not need a beat or a metronome, but a musician. And since then I have done without the baton.’
Slipped Disc

Glenn Gould hires a conductor – and rehearses himself

The last of Daniel Poulin’s fascinating contributions for 2021. More, we hope, next year. In great secrecy Gould and the Hamilton Philarmonic met to run through Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto. A young Juillard student, Jon Klibonoff was hired by Gould to stand for himself. Gould took a slow tempo for the first movement and even a much slower one for the second movement, always a favourite of his “the magnificent, glowing Adagio” he would often say. He told the orchestra he wanted… “to treat it almost like a Wesleyan hymn” and to conduct it not with three slow beats to the bar, but with twelve moderate beats. The experience was not successful; Gould lacked the technique to convey his idiosyncratic intentions clearly and to maintain ensemble and continuity. Finally, Gould was not happy with the session.
Slipped Disc

An unexpected Shostakovich 9th

This is the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra playing out of their socks at Heichal Hatarbut, Tel Aviv. The conductor, Yi-An Xu, is a Shanghai-born Israeli citizen who teaches at the Buchmann-Mehta School. Some absolutely breathtaking woodwind solos.
Slipped Disc

Start your day the Sergei way

The music I need to get me started can be anything from Bach to Bellydance. This morning it’s the 24 Rachmaninov preludes from a French pianist, Fanny Azzuro, on the Rubicon label. She calls the record The Landscapes of the Soul and she explores them with a wide-eyed curiosity...
Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera drops Fledermaus and Tosca

An Omicron outbreak has forced the house to shut until January 6 – not the New Year’s start it wanted. ‘The Wiener Staatsoper has been fighting Corona for almost two years and has not cancelled a single performance so far,’ laments director Bogdan Roscic. ‘More than 85 percent of the workforce has been vaccinated three times and is PCR tested three times a week. But working conditions – playing, singing, dancing and making music together – make complete protection impossible. With Omicron, the speed and intensity of infections has increased dramatically.’
Slipped Disc

UK orchestra is shocked by death of young conductor

Members of the St Albans Symphony Orchestra have shared news of the sudden death of their conductor, Tom Hammond. The New Year’s Cathedral concert this Saturday has been cancelled. [A message from the orchestra’s co-chairs has been taken down from this report at their request.]. Tom Hammond founded...
Slipped Disc

Maestro mourns his mother

Tweet from Sakari Oramo, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra:. Liisa Pohjola, who died on New Year’s Eve aged 85, was professor of piano at the Sibelius Academy since 1976 and a ntoable champion of contemprary composers.
Slipped Disc

Berlin Phil’s jump-in manages without a score

The Israeli conductor Lahav Shani, called in at two days’ notice for the New Year’s Eve concert, led the complicated programme entirely from memory. Shani, 32, had just two rehearsals with the Berlin Philharmonic. First review here.
ladailypost.com

TGIF Concert Series: Pianist Michael Tortorella Jan. 28

First Presbyterian Church at 208 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe. Courtesy/FPC. Time: 5:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:15) Where: First Presbyterian Church; 208 Grant Ave. Santa Fe, NM 87501. The Pleasure Dome of Kublai Khan – Charles Griffes (1884-1920) Two Etudes-Tableaux. – Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) Opus 33 no. 3.
