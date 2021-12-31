ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna Phil ignored Barenboim for 24 years

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 2 days ago

An outstandingly dull press conference for the New Year’s Day concert yielded one worthwhile item of information. The...

slippedisc.com

NPR

NPR Music to present NEW YEAR'S DAY FROM VIENNA 2022

December 21 , 2021; Washington, DC —The Vienna Philharmonic will perform their famous New Year's Day concert from the renowned Musikverein in Vienna on January 1, 2022. The concert will be conducted by Daniel Barenboim, who has directed the Philharmonic frequently since 1989, and first appeared with them as a pianist in 1956. This will be his third appearance since 2009, which makes him the most frequent conductor of these concerts over the past 15 years. Maestro Barenboim is the former Music Director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Barenboim: Wolfgang Wagner showed me where Hitler wept

There were two shafts of insight in Blakeway Productions’s extended interview with Daniel Barenboim for BBC4. The first was his reflection on growing up in Buenos Aires in the 1940s, where Nazis and Jews performed together. Barenboim does not pause to elaborate or analyse this memory. Nor does he...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

New principal cello in Vienna

A Hungarian member of the Vienna Philharmonic Academy, Temesvári Bence, has won the audition for pincipal cello at the Wiener Symphoniker. Bence, 22, has been studying with are Robert Nagy and Peter Somodari of the Vienna Philharmonic and with István Várdai.
MUSIC
Beach Beacon

Salute to Vienna set for New Year’s Eve at Ruth Eckerd Hall

CLEARWATER — The Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert will take place Friday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Consider it an escape to Vienna’s Golden Age. Audiences will revisit the splendor...
CLEARWATER, FL
Daniel Barenboim
Slipped Disc

Just in: Vienna shrinks its New Year’s audience

The Vienna Philharmonic has been ordered to cut its audience on January 1st to 1,000. Tocket-holders who are excluded will be given priority in 2023. Auf Grund der kurzfristig notwendig gewordenen Präventionsmaßnahmen sehen sich die Wiener Philharmoniker leider gezwungen, die Anzahl der BesucherInnen der Konzerte zum Jahreswechsel auf maximal 1000 (pro Konzert) zu reduzieren. Durch diese Reduktion, bei der die “2G+”-Regel zur Anwendung kommt, können alle geimpften oder genesenen Gäste unter zusätzlichem Vorweis eines gültigen PCR-Tests (Gültigkeit 48 Stunden ab Probenentnahme) und FFP2 Maske das Konzert besuchen. …
ENTERTAINMENT
visitsarasota.com

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

Waltz into 2022 with Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert, a 25-year tradition in Sarasota! Featuring singers, dancers and the Strauss Symphony of America, this concert is a feast for the eyes and ears. A glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, this dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment and romance.
SARASOTA, FL
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Principal flute quits the Berlin Philharmonic

The Berliner Philharmoniker has advertised an immediate vacancy for principal flute. We have been informed that Mathieu Dufour has left the orchestra ‘at his own request for personal reasons.’. Dufour, 48, was appointed principal flute of the Chicago Symphony by Daniel Barenboim in 1999. After a brief spell with...
MUSIC
#New Years Day#Paris
Slipped Disc

Italian pianist blows the whistle on gay composers

The pianist and activist Luca Ciammarughi has published a book about the gay lives of great composers. Starting with Handel and Schubert – both cases disputed by established scholars – he adds Chopin to the gay list, arguing that George Sand was not his lover but his cover. Ciammarughi further contends that a composer’s sexuality is buried in the music he writes.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An unexpected Shostakovich 9th

This is the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra playing out of their socks at Heichal Hatarbut, Tel Aviv. The conductor, Yi-An Xu, is a Shanghai-born Israeli citizen who teaches at the Buchmann-Mehta School. Some absolutely breathtaking woodwind solos.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Herbert Blomstedt: Why I gave up the baton

The venerable conductor, 94 years old, now relies on his hands. He explains why in an interview with Markus Thiel:. ‘I once had a concert with the Vienna Philharmonic in Salzburg. And after a break from rehearsals I forgot my baton in the conductor’s room. Then you stand in front of a Bruckner symphony and think to yourself: run back quickly? Or ask someone to do it? So I went on. Such orchestras do not need a beat or a metronome, but a musician. And since then I have done without the baton.’
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: Berlin Philharmonic chief backs out of New Year’s

The Berlin Phil has just informed us that chief conductor Kirill Petrenko has withdrawn from the New Year’s Eve concert on medical grounds. The Israeli Lahav Shani has jumped in. Here’s the statement:. It is with great regret that the chief conductor of the Berliner Philharmoniker Kirill Petrenko...
WORLD
Berlin, DE
Music
Slipped Disc

UK orchestra is shocked by death of young conductor

Members of the St Albans Symphony Orchestra have shared news of the sudden death of their conductor, Tom Hammond. The New Year’s Cathedral concert this Saturday has been cancelled. [A message from the orchestra’s co-chairs has been taken down from this report at their request.]. Tom Hammond founded...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

San Fran chief makes Vienna Opera debut

The San Francisco Opera’s music director Eun Sun Kim will conduct the Vienna Opera’s first performance of 2022, a revival of La Bohème on January 6, running for two weeks. The Australian Nicole Car will make her house role debut as Mimi.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Slipped Disc

Glenn Gould hires a conductor – and rehearses himself

The last of Daniel Poulin’s fascinating contributions for 2021. More, we hope, next year. In great secrecy Gould and the Hamilton Philarmonic met to run through Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto. A young Juillard student, Jon Klibonoff was hired by Gould to stand for himself. Gould took a slow tempo for the first movement and even a much slower one for the second movement, always a favourite of his “the magnificent, glowing Adagio” he would often say. He told the orchestra he wanted… “to treat it almost like a Wesleyan hymn” and to conduct it not with three slow beats to the bar, but with twelve moderate beats. The experience was not successful; Gould lacked the technique to convey his idiosyncratic intentions clearly and to maintain ensemble and continuity. Finally, Gould was not happy with the session.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Canada mourns premier organist

Gaton Arel, organist of Montreal’s church of the Immaculate Conception, has died at 93. He led a movement for the return to tradtional, mechanical instruments.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

How to conduct? Watch Lorin Maazel

A New Year’s greeting video clip from Angela Gheorghiu serves as a reminder of the phenomenal technique of an irreplaceable maestro. Just watch those opening bars with the New YorkPhilharmonic. What else do you need to know?. Lorin Maazel died in July 2014.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Mourning for great American singer on the Rhine

The Deutsche Oper am Rhein has announced the death on Christmas Eve in Düsseldorf of its American alto Gwendolyn Killebrew. Philadelphia born, Killibrew was a member of the Rhein ensemble from 1976 to 2006. She appeared often as Carmen and in a number of Wagner roles, which she sang also at Bayreuth and at the Met.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The symphonist the English cannot stomach

The hundredth anniversary of a composer’s birth is usually marked by a respectful revival. Not in Malcolm Arnold’s case. The English establishment has always held this remarkable composer at arm’s length, in part because he had the effrontery to win an Oscar (for Bridge on the River Kwai) and in part because of erratic conduct that once landed him in a mental hospital. Musically, there was nothing mad about Malcolm (I knew him a little and liked him a lot)…
MUSIC

