ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

SC health officials issue warning as state sees surge in new COVID-19 cases

By Jason Raven
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZW7q_0dZjcI4400

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported nearly 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said early data is showing Friday’s number will be higher. She also expects the number of new daily COVID-19 cases to continue to soar in early January.

Dr. Traxler said, “We recognize that at this point people are numb to the data, but these stats aren’t simply numbers. They represent people. People who are our family members, friends and loved ones who are sick, hospitalized and dying from this disease.”

As cases continue to climb, Dr. Traxler is recommending South Carolinians adjust their New Years Eve plans. She said, “We recognize many people have already inked their New Year’s plans. But given these high case counts, and what will happen if a collective change isn’t made, we urge everyone across our state to strongly consider the dire times we are in.”

Dr. Traxler said the increase in cases is ‘flat out alarming’. She said, “We are at a crucial moment in this pandemic. We don’t want to start 2022 with record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, and we are headed in that direction.”

Right now, 51.8% of eligible South Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Traxler said one of the best things someone can do to protect themselves is to start their vaccination series and get their booster shot when they’re eligible.

She said, “It’s keeping many people who are getting infected to cold or flu like symptoms as opposed to something that would require hospitalization and even death.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and […]
U.S. POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC moving to emergency operations, revised visitation policies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina has announced it is moving into ‘Emergency Operations’ status due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients. The following visitation precautions are now in place: Waiting rooms are closed Outpatients and inpatients can only have one individual accompanying them at one time Patients under 18 are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC reports combined total of 10K positive COVID-19 cases between Dec 24 and Dec 27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The state’s lead health agency announced on Wednesday a combined total of more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control unloaded multiple days’ worth of data on Wednesday – the data spans Friday, December 24th through Monday, Dec 27th. The highest […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 children hospitalized at MUSC as COVID-19 cases spike

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – There are five pediatric patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Medical University of South Carolina. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported among U.S. children is up 50% compared to the beginning of the month, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Conway Medical Center and Tidelands […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Sc#Columbia#Wspa#Dhec Public Health#South Carolinians#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society helps spay, neuter nearly 700 animals amid vet shortage

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society is continuing its efforts to save shelter animals held up in the nationwide veterinarian shortage. On Sunday, Charleston Animal Society announced its completion of two weeks worth of spaying and neutering operations for dogs and cats in animal shelters located in 11 different counties, throughout every […]
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry doctor reacts to updated quarantine recommendations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released updated quarantine and isolation recommendations. The new information came out Monday and is based on increasing knowledge of COVID-19. “The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation […]
WCBD Count on 2

Cruises set to return to Port of Charleston; Carnival Sunshine under investigation for possible COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A cruise ship based out of Charleston is currently under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for possibly having COVID-19 cases. Carnival Sunshine, operated by Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc., was scheduled to return to sailing out of the Port of Charleston beginning January 13th – one of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

EPA fines South Carolina plant $1.1M after odor complaints

CATAWBA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fine a South Carolina paper mill $1.1 million after regulators received thousands of complaints over a “noxious” rotten egg-like smell coming from the plant. The EPA announced Wednesday that the New Indy factory in Catawba has agreed to take action to curb the amount of […]
CATAWBA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC traffic fatalities reach five year high in 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 2021 was the deadliest year on South Carolina roadways, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. With only one day left to go in the year, 1005 fatal traffic accidents have been reported in South Carolina, resulting in 1080 deaths which surpasses the totals for any of the […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

Twitter permanently bans Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account for COVID-19 misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. Greene’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to […]
INTERNET
WCBD Count on 2

It’s a boy! Roper St. Francis welcomes first baby of 2022

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare got a special delivery with its first baby born in the new year. Meet Draylen, delivered 18 minutes into 2022 at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital. A volunteer at the hospital donated a handmade 2022 baby blanket for Baby Draylen. The Berkeley County Library System also provided […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy