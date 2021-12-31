ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Day: 31 December 1907

 2 days ago

The first Times Square Ball Drop took place at...

ShowBiz Minute: Maxwell, Schwarzenegger, Berlin Zoo

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein abuse case; Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce final after 10 years; Animals at Berlin zoo snack on Christmas trees. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/71c0fcaf8fd64d7a974160bb3e694141.
Belgium in U-turn on cinema and theater closures

Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. The move was a victory for the culture sector, which said it was being unfairly targeted by the rules. (Dec. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
AP Top Stories

Here’s the latest for Friday, December 31: Residents see burned-out homes in Colorado; Actress Betty White has died; New Year’s Eve celebrated despite COVID surge; Russians take chilly New Year’s Eve dip. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future. New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event...
Photos: The Times Square Ball Gets Ready For Its Second Pandemic New Year’s Eve

Omicron may have forced the drastic downscaling of Times Square’s traditionally jam-packed New Year's Eve Celebration—among other restrictions, only 15,000 masked and vaxxed revelers will be allowed into the party pens—but the world famous Waterford Crystal ball has to get fully dressed for the festivities nonetheless. This year that means replacing 192 triangles on the Ball's facade with a new pattern that evokes "the “Gift of Wisdom," said Jeffrey Strauss, the co-organizer of Times Square New Year's Eve.
New York prepares for muted year-end party

New Yorkers prepared Friday to welcome the new year in Times Square, with the famous ball drop and floating confetti, although in scaled-back fashion due to the pandemic. Revelers started gathering in Times Square in the afternoon for the time-honored festivities of watching a glass ball drop at the stroke of midnight, with the release of loads and loads of confetti.
'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
