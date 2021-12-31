ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh waterfront parking to be metered

Mid-Hudson News Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBURGH – Waterfront parking in the City of Newburgh is going to be metered by the end of the new year. In fact, Mayor Torrance Harvey said all of Broadway...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 9

The Optimist
2d ago

ny the worst state in America. all they do is take take take from their citizens. hopefully most ppl try to get out of there soon as possible

Reply
5
StrangerFace
2d ago

How about not paying 1/2 of a million dollar salary to a superintendent who was fired for sexual harassment for the next 3 years on top of paying a salary to the active superintendent….then you wouldn’t need to install parking meters

Reply
5
codysr
2d ago

Nice put in a $100000 worth of parking meters to collect a 1000 yeah that makes sense and the repair bill is gonna go with them Anything that hurts the businesses in Newburgh they're going to do it

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
Newburgh, NY
Traffic
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Meters#Parking Lots#Restaurants#Debit Card
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy