ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Who do you believe?

By AUDREY DUTTON/Idaho Capital Sun
Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This is the final story in a three-part series on health misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and distrust in Idaho. The Idaho Capital Sun interviewed dozens of people, asking how the state ended up on a path to catastrophe — and what, if anything, can turn it...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho sees first flu death

An eagerness for community members to be inoculated against influenza has been evident this flu season. Pharmacist Korey Kreider, who co-owns four local Medicine Man Pharmacies, said he calculates about 200 more flu shots have been administered at those four locations this season than were administered last year at this time.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday. Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19. The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks. While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best...
MARYLAND STATE
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Cdc#Idaho Legislature#Health System#The Idaho Capital Sun#Sound Health Society#Idahoans
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dallassun.com

Rare superbug that poses global threat found

More cases of a drug resistant fungal superbug have been discovered, this time in a new US state. Oregon health officials have announced three cases of Candida auris, a rare fungal infection that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have described as posing a 'serious? concern for the world.
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fortwaynesnbc.com

New year, new laws: Here are 3 new Indiana laws taking effect in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (Fort Wayne’s NBC and WTHR) — A new year means new laws for Indiana. Fort Wayne’s NBC affiliate station WTHR looked at three new laws set to impact Hoosiers in 2022. One will stop surprise medical billing. Another expands e-prescriptions. The third requires new internet policies for school districts.
INDIANA STATE
Corydon Democrat

First Omicron variant case documented in Indiana

The Indiana State Dept. of Health recently announced that the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Indiana. The variant was detected through the IDOH Laboratories’ variant surveillance program. The specimen was collected from an unvaccinated patient on Dec. 9. Indiana was one of just seven states...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Times

CDC attempting ‘herd immunity’ for U.S.?

While the “CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine time” (Web, Dec. 27), a study in the medical journal “JAMA Network Open” recently reported that 40.50% of populations infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. Thus reducing the isolation period from 10 to five days may keep society ‘functioning’, but at the risk of asymptomatic spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
poz.com

Testing Positive Again

Yes, it happened. After a complete vaccination cycle and a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, I got it (a mild case thanks to the aforementioned vaccine shots). I would not have known except my brother had home tests and a friend texted me to let me know he had tested positive. I thought I had one of those travel/work too much colds that are common in my life.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy