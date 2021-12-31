ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last couple of days, the currency pair has been trading in the range of 1.1294 – 1.1349 and neither the bulls nor the bears have so far managed to take control. A confirmed breach of either of the borders of the range would set the future direction for the...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1292; (P) 1.1330; (R1) 1.1387; …. EUR/USD is still bounded in range of 1.1185/1382 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance will resume the rebound from 1.1186. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 1.1399) will bring stronger rise back to 1.1663 support turned resistance. On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

Investors have now returned to riskier assets amid declining concerns over the Omicron strain, which has led to a small sell-off in the dollar index and a rise in the European currency (inverse correlation). The decrease in the growth rate of the money supply in the Eurozone is also a positive factor for the strengthening of the Euro.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: AUD/USD downside risks linger despite latest climb

AUDUSD buyers are in the process of trying to extend the ascent from the 13-month low of 0.6992 beyond the falling 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Nevertheless, the bearish SMAs are demonstrating that the directional trend remains skewed to the downside. The Ichimoku lines are indicating that positive...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7217; (P) 0.7245; (R1) 0.7276;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains mildly on the upside with 0.7205 minor support intact. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 0.7236) will argue that fall from 0.8006 has completed at 0.6992, after defending 0.6991 support. Further rally would be seen to 0.7555 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, below 0.7205 minor support will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: USD/JPY’s one-month rally reinforces broader uptrend

USDJPY is ready to confront the resistance section of 115.07-115.62 after the price bounced within the 112.40-112.72 support base and subsequently found footing off the Ichimoku cloud’s upper band. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are maintaining a northbound trajectory, backing the ascent. Currently, the Ichimoku lines are not indicating...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Consolidates Recent Gains

The New Zealand dollar softens over a limited year-end risk appetite. The latest surge above 0.6830 has put the bears on the defensive. Intraday traders took profit after the RSI showed overextension. The current flag-shaped consolidation could be an opportunity for the bulls to regroup and catch their breath. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Pair Started A Downside Correction From The 1.3461 High

The British Pound started a fresh increase from the 1.3320 support zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair was able to clear the 1.3400 and 1.3420 resistance zone. It even climbed slightly above the 1.3450 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair traded as high as 1.3461 and started a downside correction. There was a move below the 1.3440 and 1.3420 levels.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

US Dollar Slammed Into London Fix. What Next For EUR/USD And GBP/USD?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Rebound Higher Needs Momentum

Healthy risk appetite and abandonment of the US dollar as a safe haven helped the GBP/USD settle upwards around the resistance level 1.3445 at the time of writing. The Forex market is expected limited movements due to the holidays, with poor liquidity and the absence of important economic releases. Yesterday,...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZDCAD Wave Analysis

NZDCAD currency pair recently reversed down with the daily Shooting Star from the resistance level 0.8750 (which has been reversing the price form the start of December, as can be seen below). The resistance zone near the resistance level 0.8750 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/JPY Price Analysis: A double-bottom in the daily chart targets 80.00

The NZD/JPY trims some of its Monday’s gains, down 0.33%. Positive developments on the Covid-19 front increased risk appetite denting the Japanese yen prospects. NZD/JPY Price Forecast: The double-bottom in the daily chart targets 80.00. The NZD/JPY retreats from monthly tops, trading at 78.05 during the day at press...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Approaches Resistance: Elliott Wave analysis

USDJPY has completed the 5th wave as an ending diagonal (wedge) pattern and that weakness will resume towards much lower prices as a drop from 115.52 unfolded as an impulse. Ideally, that was wave A)/1), so more weakness is coming after an A-B-C rally within wave B)/2), which can be now approaching important and key do/die resistance here around 78,6% Fibonacci retracement and 115 level, from where we should be aware of another decline for wave C)/3).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Intraday Market Analysis – Risk Currencies Rally

The Australian dollar pulls back as risk assets tread water amid low liquidity. A break above the previous high at 0.7220 reveals a strong bullish bias. However, the RSI’s repeatedly overbought situation may have prompted short-term buyers to take some chips off the table. In turn, this left price action vulnerable to retracement.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: EUR/USD’s 6-month decline oscillates around 1.13 mark

EURUSD is slightly above the mid-Bollinger band and appears set to continue its one-month consolidation in the vicinity of the 1.1300 handles. That said, downside risks remain something also being mirrored in the falling simple moving averages (SMAs), which are defending the bearish bearing. The short-term oscillators are indicating that...
CURRENCIES

