Daily Technical Analysis

ICP Price looks to continue trading in the bullish parallel channel formed on the hourly charts. The coin is consistently trading in the upper band of VWAP. ICP Price has been in a consolidation phase after being dominated by the bears. The coin has been trading between $ 30 and $ 21 for most of the last month. The coin is showing bullish signs going by the last two candles formed on the daily charts. The coin has the next level resistance at $ 38, which acted as the support for the coin between the months of October and December. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator hints at bullishness ahead for the coin with the 12-26 day difference Exponential Moving Average (EMA) above the 9 days EMA. The histograms also have been growing in size over the last couple of days.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO