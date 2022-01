State Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, has been ranked as one of the most conservative members of the Tennessee General Assembly by the American Conservative Union (ACU). During the 2021 legislative session, Sparks supported conservative positions 90 percent of the time, according to an analysis of roll call votes by the ACU. The rating was the third highest score given to any member of the Tennessee House or Senate.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO