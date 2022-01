SMYRNA, Tennessee - Town of Smyrna Clerk and Treasurer Dianne Waldron will retire December 30, 2021, after 40 years of service to her hometown. Dianne began her career with the Town on May 26, 1981 as a Tax Clerk, one of seven Town Hall employees serving a community of 8,839 people. Just three years later, she was promoted to a supervisory role, which included collecting taxes, handling the payment of traffic court fines, and overseeing insurance and workers compensation for personnel.

