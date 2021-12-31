ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Elliott Wave View: Natural Gas (NG) Near The End Of Correction

By Elliott Wave Forecast
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElliott Wave View in Natural Gas (NG) suggests it is correcting cycle from June 22, 2020 low in larger degree 3, 7, or 11 swing. The decline is unfolding as a flat elliott wave structure. Down from October 6, 2021 peak (6.47), wave...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin and Litecoin Elliott Wave analysis: More weakness in view

BTCUSD is bearish since the price reached new ATH but only with three waves so ideally that was big wave B as part of a big flat or a triangle formation, with more weakness in view in the near future as rally from 43400 unfolded in three waves. A broken trendline will be another confirmation of further weakness.
CURRENCIES
industryglobalnews24.com

Drilling Activity of Oil and Natural Gas in US Increases

On 23rd December, the United States oil and gas drilling activities saw an increase of seven units in its rig count finishing at 586. The week saw two rigs directed by natural gas and five directed by oil added to its domestic drilling during this week. A total of 238 units have been added this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Franklin News Post

The states that consume the most natural gas

As policymakers work to reduce emissions, natural gas occupies a unique position in the U.S. energy mix. In recent years, widespread adoption of extraction techniques like hydraulic fracturing have made natural gas cheaper to produce.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Pullback#Wave C
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD looks to break down: Elliott Wave analysis

It's a Christmas holiday week, so markets can be very volatile and unidirectional due to position adjustments with the end of the year flows. However, markets seem to be trading quite sharply for the start of the week, with risk-off moves as a continuation after the Friday close. The reason can be the CB policy actions and of -course, also the protests against mandatory vaccination that is spreading very fast, globally.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Natural Gas Ranging Below Resistance

Natural gas on the Nymex had a volatile week before closing 6.6% lower than the previous one at $3.66. EIA reported on Thursday a rather bearish draw for this time of year, of 88 Bcf in working underground stocks. Total inventory is currently at 3,417 Bcf, 8.7% lower y/y and only 1.8% below the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Climbs as Libyan Output Falls Ahead of OPEC+ Supply Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as Libyan supply tightened ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy for February. Futures in New York advanced toward $76 a barrel in early Asian trading after sliding 2.3% on Friday. Libyan output is expected to decline to the lowest level in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline less than two weeks after militia shut down its biggest field. The OPEC+ alliance is set to agree to an increase in production next month, a Bloomberg survey shows.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year

ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Turkey sharply raised electricity prices by 50-100% for households and companies on Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, adding to strains in an economy facing soaring overall inflation. The Energy Market Regulatory Authority said electricity prices were raised around 50% for lower-demand households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy