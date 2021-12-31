ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: If you're profiting off the virus, judgment awaits

By Pink Robbins
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

To the editor -- "As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B C Untold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
ABC 4

The app that’s helping people earn money at their convenience

In this week’s “A Shot with Shaadie ” segment, we are featuring the CEO of Bacon Work App. Hunter Sebresos is here to share how viewers at home can help with the labor shortage and earn some extra money during the holidays. The app offers day-to-day temp...
CELL PHONES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Conservatives love corporate profits more than workers

I recently read about a conservative who said the solution to supply chain issues was to ignore union contracts, violate labor laws and have the military step in. Wow, I knew conservatives were absolutely opposed to paying working people livable wages, but, seriously, call in the military as an alternative?
ECONOMY
Davenport Journal

Woman quarantined herself for five hours after finding out mid-flight that she had COVID-19 – “There was 150 people on the flight and my biggest fear was giving it to them”

According to the statement, the teacher quarantined herself in the plane’s bathroom for five hours after finding out that she had COVID-19. Her throat began to hurt about halfway through her flight. She had brought some rapid test kits with her in case she needed them while traveling. “I just took my Coronavirus rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within two seconds, the test came back positive,” the woman said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

I’m Stuck Owning a Home, and I Hate It So Much

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I am divorcing my ex. We jointly own a home and are both on the mortgage. I live there, and we split custody of a child. The house was appraised at more than what we paid, but less than what Zillow and Redfin value it. My ex wants to refinance it into my name for the entire appraisal amount.
REAL ESTATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: We need fresh ideas to encourage vaccinations

To the editor -- I am tired of being a captive in my home. The COVID-19 vaccines are the best weapons we have today to return to normalcy. It would be Orwellian to send police or other armed forces out to force vaccination. What can be done?. Hospitals should be...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy