The decision of the New York Times Company to use an editorial to lash out at the judge hearing the libel case levied against it by a competitor, Project Veritas, marks a risky approach to a legal appeal. It looks, in our opinion, like an ex-partite effort by the Times to use its editorial page to influence the very higher court to which the Gray Lady says it will be appealing for relief from a prior restraint issued by the trial judge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO