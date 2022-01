MINNEAPOLIS — The owners of metro area car dealerships met at Newgate School Wednesday to give away 12 cars to 12 single moms. All of the moms work full-time jobs and make less than $35,000 per year, including Keandrea Mosby. The mother of two works overnights in skin care production, and days as a personal care attendant. Without a car, she relied on the city bus and rides from coworkers to get around.

