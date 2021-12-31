Make 2022 Work For You With The Best-Selling Calendars & Planners

If you crave routine and structure in order to function properly, I have found the best planner for you. Now, before you hit check out on the hundredth planner to add to your collection that will — let's face it —inevitably stay blank as soon as the novelty of the new year wears off, let me explain why BestSelf's Self Journal is different. She's not like other girls! She's put together, un-dated, and packed to the max with useful pages that will optimize your productivity. We're talking a new year bucket list; a habit and 13-week goal tracker; monthly, weekly, and daily views with schedules, and after-weekly reflections. No, you're not dreaming: This book is everything you've been longing for in a planner and journal combined. What else could one ask for to prepare for a stellar 2022?

