ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Make 2022 Work For You With The Best-Selling Calendars & Planners

By Lyndsi Ouellette
103GBF
103GBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a world dominated by technology, there’s still something to be said for good old-fashioned planners and...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

Make holiday decisions that are best for you

Though it is December, the weather here in Florida is far from “frightful,” and we are still wearing shorts and T-shirts. Hard to believe Christmas is just a week away. It’s also hard to believe we are just a few days away from those family get-togethers and celebrations that had to be cancelled last year. Many of us are eagerly awaiting trips back home or are preparing for celebrations with our extended family.
LAKELAND, FL
Houston Chronicle

LeBlanc: New Christmas gifts work best if you read the instructions

Christmas will be here in a couple days and we outdoor types will be getting some gifts that we just couldn't live without, in the form of high tech thingamajigs. Like most men, when it comes to reading instructions about assembling or operating a new product, my first instinct is don’t bother me with facts or directives.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Tension during the holidays? 5 ways to make it work for you in your home

Time off work, relatives in town, festive decorations, parties, presents, fancy food, an excuse to wear sequins, what’s not to love? Well, since you asked, how about the gift gathering, the budget blowing, the card writing, the binge baking, the light-strand untangling, the angels falling, the mad wrapping and shipping, and the overindulging? How about the worries that your son’s girlfriend will come to Christmas services wearing a black bustier and leather mini skirt, that the puppy will water the Christmas tree, again, and that Aunt Sally will be drunk and snoring by noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars
Refinery29

This 2022 Journal-Planner Hybrid Is My Best-Self Secret

If you crave routine and structure in order to function properly, I have found the best planner for you. Now, before you hit check out on the hundredth planner to add to your collection that will — let's face it —inevitably stay blank as soon as the novelty of the new year wears off, let me explain why BestSelf's Self Journal is different. She's not like other girls! She's put together, un-dated, and packed to the max with useful pages that will optimize your productivity. We're talking a new year bucket list; a habit and 13-week goal tracker; monthly, weekly, and daily views with schedules, and after-weekly reflections. No, you're not dreaming: This book is everything you've been longing for in a planner and journal combined. What else could one ask for to prepare for a stellar 2022?
In Style

This Best-Selling Makeup Brand Is Giving You Up to 75% Off Its Line

The end of 2021 is in sight and Too Faced is celebrating with a major sale. The beauty brand behind one of the most popular mascaras ever has announced the start of its annual end-of-year sale. You only have until January 2 to shop and save up to 75 percent on select makeup and skincare products.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Well+Good

The Best 2022 Planner for You To Buy, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Astrologically speaking, the date, time, and location you were born determine your natal chart. Natal charts typically paint a cosmic picture for an individual—which planets were in which zodiac signs during their exact birth. Some of the most well-known planetary placements include someone’s sun, moon, and rising signs—which symbolize your mission in life, your emotional security, and how others see you, respectively. However, in terms of astrology, all the planets have different meanings as far as your personality makeup goes. Because astrology can tell you about who you are as a person, it can be a powerful tool for understanding yourself and making decisions aligned with your highest, most authentic self. Cue: planners based on zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Tools to Help You Improve Your Work-Life Balance

If you find yourself busy all the time, you need to reconsider why it is happening. Is it really work, an escape from things you don’t like to do, or you’re just stuck in a trap of divided attention? In other words, distraction. Remember, every extra minute spent...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best Smart Coffee Makers To Help Upgrade Your Morning Routine

There’s no question we feel a lot smarter after a few cups of coffee in the morning. But can our coffee maker itself be smart? Yes, actually. There’s a whole array of WiFi-enabled coffee makers available now, and they can do everything from scheduling brews to starting at a specific time to adjusting settings. Want to tell your coffee pot to start brewing before you even get out of bed? We all do. Smart coffee makers make that possible. While some smart coffee makers have intuitive touchscreens and others connect to smartphones via Bluetooth or WiFi, they all come with a wide...
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningamerica.com

These 10 planners will keep you on track for the new year

There is something about a clean slate at the start of every year that feels exhilarating. Whether you are a busy parent scheduling your children's lives, trying a new routine in the new year or just looking for a classic planner, there is a solution for you to stay organized.
SHOPPING
WMUR.com

The best-selling Amazon products you need to know about

Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the best viewing experience. The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
siouxfallschamber.com

Make networking work for you

We all know networking can be an effective and efficient way to promote yourself and your business. For some people, it might be easier said than done though. That is why the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce offers networking opportunities in a variety of formats – so you can find one that works for you.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingstonthisweek.com

Saying thank you with calendars

In the fabled good old days, many businesses distributed calendars to their customers, with the approach of the New Year. In the 1950’s, there were no store displays of expensive calendars reflecting enthusiasm for almost every conceivable hobby or interest. A calendar was a complimentary gift to the customer for his or her patronage, a token of goodwill useful to everyone. It also supplied free advertising for stores and businesses.
NORMAN ROCKWELL
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Employees Can't Stand These Redundant Orders

Fast food drive-thru etiquette — it's a thing. There are do's and don'ts to drive-thru ordering, just ask a drive-thru attendant. Among the things that make the people who man the drive-thru at your favorite eateries a little crazy, there's ordering items from other restaurants, blaming the window worker for a wrong order, changing your order at the window, not having payment ready, and, of course, the granddaddy of all service workers' pet peeves, talking on your cell phone and giving the "just a minute" gesture.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Removing Multiple Menu Items Soon

Burger King is readying itself for some significant menu changes in coming months. Parent company Restaurant Brands International, who also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is looking to streamline the ordering at Burger King and eliminate "sandwich builds" that are complicated and doing more in the design of the general menu to make ordering simpler for the customer.
RESTAURANTS
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy