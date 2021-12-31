ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Yakama Nation should enforce Article IX

Corvallis Gazette-Times

Letter: Article is trying to wind us up

I’d like to comment on the Dec. 12 article “Revolving prison cells: How COVID-19 commutations erode trust in justice.”. As a general criticism, the article is more of an opinion piece than a news article. Snarky references to “turnstile offenders” and comments like “It’s difficult to see how...” are not what I want when I’m getting my news.
Reading Eagle

Letter: Leaders reflect poorly on state of our nation

A people is reflected by its chosen leaders. Look around you and realize, this is what America chose and has become. From a military whose social policy has become a worldwide laughingstock (see Chinese or Russian recruiting ads sometime for the contrast they draw, and they’re not wrong) to the total disaster that is Washington and the senile, liars, grifters, and thieves who people it, and do nothing but indebt our children and waste our money … here it is, what America has become.
Daily Local News

LETTER: Public officials should be held to a higher standard

Michael Rellahan stated the facts well in his article on our former sheriff Bunny Walsh and her boyfriend Harry McKinney. (Daily Local News, Dec. 28, 2021) It’s good to see Judge Madenspacher adapting our legal system to the new times. Why should probably public officials be held to a...
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Requiring proof of vaccination is as it should be

My wife and I recently attended a wonderful show by Lake Dillon Theatre Co. in Silverthorne. We had to show our COVID-19 vaccination cards to get in. I thank the theater management for that. We also recently visited Bellingham, Washington. Every restaurant that we went to required proof of vaccination for indoor seating. This is as it should be.
Fauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: Local politician makes good in national news

Local politician and apparent celebrity lawyer Va. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel of Fauquier invoked her right to remain silent when questioned by national news organizations regarding the presidential campaign of famous singer Ye (nee Kanye O. West). [https://www.thedailybeast.com/kanye-wests-independent-campaign-was-secretly-run-by-gop-elites?scrolla=5eb6d68b7fedc32c19ef33b4]. Not being a member of the local elite Republican illuminati, I can’t...
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: States should decide voting rules, not the feds

Democrats are trying to pass the nearly 600 page “Freedom to Vote” bill, which represents a major overhaul of federal voting policies. How can there be the need to have 600 pages on how to vote? This is in response to states that have voting requirements that the Democrats do not like. They want to make mail-in voting legal in every state. So they will mail out millions of ballots. Will the voting list be 100% updated? Will they go to illegal immigrants? Will there be any way to know if they are delivered to the voter? Will there be a way to verify they are returned properly?
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Government should defend rights

Ayn Rand, a 20th century philosopher, posited that the only proper role of a government is to defend an individual’s rights to life, liberty, and property. She warned against the overreach of government: “We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force.” (The Virtue of Selfishness 1964)
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
thewestsidegazette.com

GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ With Critical Race Theory

Basically, Mellissa Carone is just another indication that Republicans have trapped themselves into a corner where it will be peddling anti-intellectualism and racism to its base of racist idiots for the foreseeable future. Written By Zack Linly. (Source NewsOne):. At this point, it’s not even much of a controversial thing...
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a national divorce between Republican and Democratic states

Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
Daily Montanan

Gianforte, Knudsen try to stop American Prairie’s bison through political pressure

One of the most common observations made by early European explorers in Montana was the immense buffalo herds and the Native people who hunted and used the huge animals. A 2016 article in the Intermountain Journal of Sciences by James A. Bailey chronicles the observations. The Crows were reported to kill “upwards of a thousand” […] The post Gianforte, Knudsen try to stop American Prairie’s bison through political pressure appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NWI.com

Navajo council votes to send big checks to tribal members

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's tribal council has voted to send $2,000 checks to each qualified adult and $600 for each child using $557 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. The council's vote to send the checks to about 350,000 tribal members was approved Thursday by...
