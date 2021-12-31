On This Day: 31 December 1907

Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 1: Colorado wildfire destroys nearly 1,000 homes, 3 people missing; New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day in office; Smaller crows at NYC New Year’s festivities; Funeral of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Subscribe for more Breaking...
Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially.
NEW YORK - Even as COVID cases rise, preparations continue in Times Square for the most famous New Year’s Eve celebration in the world. On a Thursday morning TV interview Mayor Bill de Blasio said the event will go on as planned. On Thursday, organizers will test the bedazzled...
The rapidly rising level of COVID-19 cases in New York City has altered the New Year’s Eve telecast plans for three of the four major broadcast networks, with one show being canceled and two others being redirected to other cities. What Happened: According to a Deadline report, Fox Corp...
With omicron surging, the cost of almost everything going up, and a so-called doomsday glacier looming over the Antarctic horizon, 2021 didn’t exactly end on the high note we were hoping for. But you can still make the best of it by tuning into the scaled-back New Year’s Eve events planned for Friday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside.
The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever.
"I've never been to New York, and I wanted to see all
So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang.
Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale.
"While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of
NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future. New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event...
The city said it would limit the number of people it lets into Times Square to witness a 6-ton ball, encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals, descend above a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators.
The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
If you’ve been to New York City, you’ll know the “Bing Bong” noise of the NYC Subway doors. That exact sound is going viral on TikTok thanks to Instagram stars “Sidetalk”, whose one-minute videos are providing hilarious audio for people to act out to.
Actor and singer-songwriter Mandy Moore talks about the final season of hit show "This Is Us," new music and motherhood. (Dec. 31)
Is the omicron variant having an impact on the New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas?. If the most contagious form of COVID-19 yet is putting a damper on the holidays in Las Vegas, you certainly can't tell by the crowds. Upwards of 300,000 people are predicted to be jamming the city this weekend and America's Party 2022, with fireworks by Grucci, has been in full swing most of the week.
Snow was falling on New Year's Eve in the Denver suburbs where just the day before a wildfire pushed by winds gusting up to 105 mph destroyed about 500 homes. (Dec. 31)
