On This Day: 31 December 1907

swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

The first Times Square Ball Drop took place at...

www.swiowanewssource.com

swiowanewssource.com

New Year celebrations from across the world

swiowanewssource.com

AP Top Stories

Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 1: Colorado wildfire destroys nearly 1,000 homes, 3 people missing; New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day in office; Smaller crows at NYC New Year’s festivities; Funeral of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Subscribe for more Breaking...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
TVLine

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in COVID cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of...
NEWS10 ABC

Watch the Times Square ball drop as NYC rings in 2022

NEW YORK — New York City’s annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square comes Friday night just as the year prior began, with the pandemic clouding an already uncertain future. New York revived its annual, iconic New Year’s Eve celebration after foregoing a public event...
AFP

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

The city that never sleeps rang in the new year with a scaled-down ceremony in Times Square Friday night, marking 2022 with its famous ball drop and confetti. Times Square was also host to political theater Friday night with the transfer of power just after midnight from de Blasio to Eric Adams, a former policeman elected in November on a platform of fighting crime and socio-economic inequalities in the city.
swiowanewssource.com

Mandy Moore braces for farewell to 'This Is Us'

Actor and singer-songwriter Mandy Moore talks about the final season of hit show "This Is Us," new music and motherhood. (Dec. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d04c5eab96914b5f9769d6fb70612fe8.
lasvegasadvisor.com

Question of the Day - 31 December 2021

Is the omicron variant having an impact on the New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas?. If the most contagious form of COVID-19 yet is putting a damper on the holidays in Las Vegas, you certainly can't tell by the crowds. Upwards of 300,000 people are predicted to be jamming the city this weekend and America's Party 2022, with fireworks by Grucci, has been in full swing most of the week.
swiowanewssource.com

Snow now covers fire-scarred Denver suburbs

Snow was falling on New Year's Eve in the Denver suburbs where just the day before a wildfire pushed by winds gusting up to 105 mph destroyed about 500 homes. (Dec. 31) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
