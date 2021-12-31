Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, December 31
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Monday, January 3
- On Monday, January 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral.
- On Monday, January 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 160 Chestnut Street for service vehicles.
- On Monday, January 3rd from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Mohawk Street from 20-34 Mohawk Street for AWD vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, January 3rd at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, January 5th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from 150 Lark Street to Elk Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, January 3rd at 7:00 a.m. until Thurday, January 6th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Pearl Street from Beaver Street to Hudson Avenue for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, January 3rd at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, January 7th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue just east of South Allen Street for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, January 3rd at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, January 7th at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Steuben Street from James Street to Broadway for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Monday, January 3rd at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, January 7th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Howard Street near 3 Howard Street for service vehicles.
Tuesday, January 4
- On Tuesday, January 4th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elm Street near 68 Elm Street for a move.
- On Tuesday, January 4th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, parking will be restricted on the west side of Terrace Avenue near 36 Terrace Avenue for a move.
