ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

KYW Medical Report: Slow and steady New Year’s resolutions yield better results

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Ut5O_0dZjYTS900

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Have you thought about your New Year’s resolution?

Most people make ones filled with the best intentions, but sometimes the best intentions don’t turn out so well. If your New Year’s resolution lasts a couple of weeks or less, you are definitely not alone.

The key to success is to be realistic. Sure, it may be great to run 3 miles a day or lose 30 pounds, but there is nothing wrong with saying, “I am going to exercise for 30 minutes a day, each day,” or, “I plan to lose 1 pound a week.”

A slow and steady approach to diet tends to be more successful and long-lasting, and a slow and steady approach to exercise is also more likely to yield results.

New Year’s can mean a new start, but whatever changes you are trying to make, keep them realistic, and the chances are better for success.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#New Start#Kyw Medical Report#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
sdvoice.info

How putting purpose into your New Year’s resolutions can bring meaning and results

By Benjamin Houltberg, University of Southern California and Arianna Uhalde, University of Southern California. People worldwide make New Year’s resolutions every year in an attempt to improve their lives. Common resolutions are to exercise more, eat healthier, save money, lose weight and reduce stress. Yet, 80% of people agree...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy