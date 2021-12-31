KYW Medical Report: Slow and steady New Year’s resolutions yield better results

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Have you thought about your New Year’s resolution?

Most people make ones filled with the best intentions, but sometimes the best intentions don’t turn out so well. If your New Year’s resolution lasts a couple of weeks or less, you are definitely not alone.

The key to success is to be realistic. Sure, it may be great to run 3 miles a day or lose 30 pounds, but there is nothing wrong with saying, “I am going to exercise for 30 minutes a day, each day,” or, “I plan to lose 1 pound a week.”

A slow and steady approach to diet tends to be more successful and long-lasting, and a slow and steady approach to exercise is also more likely to yield results.

New Year’s can mean a new start, but whatever changes you are trying to make, keep them realistic, and the chances are better for success.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.