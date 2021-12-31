The Cleaning Lady - Episo...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.01

spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Thony (Elodie Yung), a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, struggles to make ends meet as an undocumented...

gallery.spoilertv.com

derbyinformer.com

OPINION: Clean sweep

After the chaos of the holidays, there is no better palate cleanser than a clean sweep to start the new year as fresh as possible. The winter solstice has traditionally symbolized rebirth in the northern hemisphere, with ancient solstice celebrations twining with modern Christmas and New Year observations. Although the resetting of our 365ish-day calendar does not align with the solstice, January 1 is just as good a time for modern people like us to open the next chapter in our collective experience.
muncievoice.com

Office Cleaning Is Important

Have you ever walked into an office building where the air smells like mold, and everything is covered in dust? If so, you know that poor office cleaning can make or break your company. A clean working space improves employees’ health and prevents illnesses from spreading throughout the building.
The New Yorker

Cleaning the Shower Drain

The Queen’s statement on Harry and Meghan: early drafts. Dating is so hard when you’re an insufferable person with a bland personality. Hallie Bateman is a writer and illustrator based in California. Her latest book is “What to Do When I’m Gone: A Mother’s Wisdom to Her Daughter,” written with her mother, Suzy Hopkins.
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
International Business Times

2 Infants Hospitalized After Accidentally Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Instead Of Immunity Shots

Two infants in Brazil were reportedly hospitalized after they were mistakenly given COVID-19 vaccines instead of immunity shots. Three children were taken to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the Nova Sorocaba neighborhood Wednesday morning to update their vaccination cards. However, two of them received the Pfizer vaccine by mistake, G1 Globo reported, citing TV TEM [Google Translate showed].
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
WKRC

Urgent Target recall: People are getting sliced open by this recalled product

UNDATED (WKRC) - An urgent recall has been issued for a popular holiday decoration that was sold at Target stores and online. A decorative mailbox with "Letters to Santa" printed on it apparently poses a laceration hazard. Target sold about 174,300 units of the Bullseye’s Playground Metal Mailbox between October...
WAFB

Hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. - One of the most exciting aspects of a new year is New Year’s babies, and Baton Rouge hospitals are sharing that joy. The first delivery of 2022 for Ochsner Baton Rouge was twins!. Big sister, Aubrien Monae, was born at 12:13, a 5-pound, 3-ounce girl...
